Synergie Canada Inc. Expands Horizons with Acquisition of Overseas Transport Systems

BOISBRIAND, QC, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Synergie Canada Inc., is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of Overseas Transport Systems (OTS). This milestone merger reinforces Synergie Canada's commitment to providing comprehensive logistics solutions across the globe.

As Synergie Canada Inc. continues to thrive under leadership of President and CEO Marc-André Guindon, the acquisition of Overseas Transport Systems (OTS), led by President and CEO Pasquale Carriero, presents a remarkable opportunity to strengthen the company's industry foothold and broaden its service offerings.

OTS, established in 2008, boasts a rich history of delivering international logistics and transportation solutions, including Air, Ground, Ocean, and Cross-Trade services.

This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in the journey of both companies, unleashing synergies which will elevate both to new heights. "We are tremendously excited about the prospect of working closely with OTS's team, clients, and suppliers," stated Marc-André Guindon, President and CEO of Synergie Canada Inc. "The combined force of our two companies represents a pivotal moment for us, opening doors to enhanced logistics solutions, expanded reach, and greater value for our clients."

Synergie Canada Inc. has earned its reputation as a top-tier provider in the Canadian International logistics sphere, delivering innovation, reliability, and excellence in every aspect of its operations. This strategic acquisition of OTS is a testament to Synergie Canada Inc.'s commitment to enhancing its capabilities, expanding its reach, and offering an even more comprehensive suite of services to its esteemed clientele, notably of the Fortune 500.

In line with this acquisition, Synergie Canada Inc. is excited to announce that M. Pasquale Carriero will remain a valuable member of the team for the foreseeable future. This continuity of leadership ensures a seamless transition and underscores the commitment of both companies to a harmonious integration.

Synergie Canada Inc. and OTS will harness their combined strengths and expertise to deliver exceptional logistics services. With a shared focus on innovation, technology, and customer-centric solutions, both companies are poised to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable growth.

M. Carriero expressed his optimism about the partnership: "This collaboration is a transformative step forward for OTS. Partnering with Synergie Canada will empower us to leverage their resources, technology, and market presence to better serve our clients and expand our global reach."

As both companies embark on this exciting journey, they invite their clients, partners, and stakeholders to join them in celebrating this strategic milestone. Synergie Canada Inc. and OTS are committed to delivering enhanced logistics solutions that set new industry benchmarks while upholding their shared dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

About Synergie Canada Inc.

Synergie Canada Inc. stands as a beacon in the international logistics landscape, renowned for its innovative and reliable logistics solutions. The company has won several national and international awards for its level of service and quality of management. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Synergie Canada is orchestrating a fast growth strategy by acquisition of small and mid-sized logistics providers to offer top-tier technology solutions to their clientele. Synergie Canada's companies and divisions serve a wide range of sectors, including ocean cargo (full containers and consolidated freight), air freight, over the road full load and partial load, bulk and project cargo, 4PL and 5PL logistics integration, and transportation technologies.

For more information about Synergie Canada Inc. and its services, please visit our website at www.synergiecanada.com.

SOURCE Synergie Canada

For further information: [email protected]