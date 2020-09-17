Développements Symphonia is investing $65 million in the next phase of the project.

Official photo and renderings to download here.

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Développements Symphonia held the official groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of work on the Symphonia SOL project on the southern tip of Nuns' Island on September 10th. Located ten minutes from downtown, the project represents an investment of $65 million. It will give residents the opportunity to live in a peaceful area where cars are rare.

Offering a 360-degree view of the Saint Lawrence River that is as spectacular at dawn as it is at dusk, the project will provide residents with an enchanting living environment. The project's elongated parallelogram shape and south-facing orientation will allow a maximum number of residents to enjoy maximum sunshine. Residents can enjoy views of the river on one side and the city on the other. The warm, earth-tone units have been designed to be wide, yet shallow, to take full advantage of natural light and give a striking effect from the entrance with their oversized windows.

"We are proud to invest once again in the southern tip of Nuns' Island. Living at Symphonia SOL means being in a resort environment, away from the city, as if you were on vacation every day. The units will be built to very high standards and the environment in which they are located offers a superior quality of life to residents, who will enjoy a modern living environment close to green spaces," said Kevin Robinson, General Manager of Développements Symphonia.

Project highlights:

Delivery in spring of 2022

12 floors

94 units

1 to 3-bedroom units

Units from 700 sq. ft. to 2100 sq. ft.

9 to 10 ft. ceilings

3-floor penthouses

Two outdoor swimming pools

Cabanas

Trails

Enchanting decor

For more information, visit www.symphoniasol.com.

