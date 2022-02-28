Symend Selected as First Canadian Entrepreneurs to Join Endeavor's Global Network

Endeavor's global network includes over 2,200 entrepreneurs from more than 1,300 companies in 40 markets. Endeavor entrepreneurs have created more than 3.9 million jobs, generated combined revenues surpassing U.S. $28 billion and helped build sustainable growth models in their home countries.

To become Endeavor Entrepreneurs, Symend's co-founders participated in a rigorous, multi-step selection process that identifies high-impact entrepreneurs who demonstrate the potential to leverage Endeavor's resources and mentorship to create large-scale wealth and jobs. The final step of this process, which fewer than 5% of all entrepreneurs screened achieve, culminated with Endeavor's 24th Virtual International Selection Panel on Feb. 23, 2022.

Symend generates deep insights using behavioral science, data science and advanced analytics to help organizations create hyper-personalized, empathetic digital interactions with customers. Since inception, Symend has helped enterprises throughout the world engage millions of customers and rapidly respond to the changing needs of their customers using a relationship-based approach.

As Endeavor Entrepreneurs, Symend will benefit from a global network, a peer-to-peer community and open-door access to talent, markets and capital. In addition to providing tailored support, Endeavor also invests in entrepreneurs through its rules-based co-investment fund, Endeavor Catalyst, which has hundreds of millions of dollars under management and provides avenues for them to invest in, mentor, and inspire others.

Hanif Joshaghani, CEO and co-founder, Symend, said: "We're honored to be selected to join Endeavor Canada and its prestigious network of founders. This will further our efforts to help our customers and partners to provide them with the capability to turn every customer interaction into a 'moment of truth.' We are excited to work more with the Canadian entrepreneurial ecosystem at large and really pay it forward to our community."

Tiffany Kaminsky, CMO and co-founder, Symend, said: "We are passionate about giving back through mentorship, investment, and advisory across under-represented groups. We have already recognized value through Endeavor, which offers us a global platform to be a voice of change for diversity and women in technology and the thriving Canadian technology ecosystem."

Trish Redekop, manager of entrepreneur selection and growth, Endeavor Canada, said: "Symend represents the high caliber of innovative and high-growth companies that Endeavor's network around the world, and especially here in Canada, work with. As Tiffany and Hanif join the network, we look forward to multiplying the effect of their contributions in the ecosystem through Endeavor's support of Symend's business growth."

About Symend

Symend's digital engagement platform uses behavioral science and data-driven insights to empower customers to act. Leveraging advanced analytics, Symend helps enterprises better engage millions of customers by providing deep insight into consumer behavior. Symend continuously optimizes these insights and empathetically nudges customers towards a desired action with personalized communications, self-serve tools and flexible repayment options.

Symend's relationship-based approach keeps enterprises attuned to the changing needs of their customers and empowers them to take action. This increases customer satisfaction, lowers operating costs, and helps resolve past due bills before reaching collections.

Founded in 2016, Symend's platform is purpose built to serve complex global enterprises in telecommunications, financial services, utilities and media. Symend is headquartered in Calgary and privately held, with global operations across Canada, the United States and Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www2.symend.com/endeavor-announcement and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About Endeavor

Endeavor is the leading global community of, by, and for high-impact entrepreneurs — those who dream bigger, scale faster, and pay it forward. Driven by our belief that high-impact entrepreneurs transform economies, Endeavor is on a mission to build thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems in emerging and underserved markets around the world. Endeavor creates a multiplier effect by inspiring high-growth founders to dream bigger, supporting and investing in them to scale faster, and providing a platform to pay it forward — thereby compounding their individual impact. To sustain Endeavor's long-term operations in a mission-aligned way, Endeavor created Endeavor Catalyst — a rules-based, co-investment fund, set up to invest in the same high-impact entrepreneurs that Endeavor supports. Today, Endeavor Catalyst is among the world's top early-stage founders of startups-turned $1B+ companies ("Unicorns") outside of the U.S. and China.

To learn more about Endeavor, visit www.endeavor.org . Interested entrepreneurs can connect with Trish Redekop by emailing her at: [email protected].

SOURCE Symend

For further information: Force4 Technology Communications, LLC, Vanessa Aceves, [email protected]