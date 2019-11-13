Symcor announces over $500,000 gift to support virtual care at Women's College Hospital

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Symcor, a major Canadian provider of services supporting clients through their digital transformation, has announced a $510,000 total multi-year commitment to fund research into cutting-edge virtual care solutions being evaluated by The Women's College Hospital Institute for Health System Solutions and Virtual Care (WIHV).

With technology ever-evolving and more health-related e-solutions available than ever before, WIHV has developed an innovative approach to evaluation that keeps up with the fast pace of technology while maintaining the academic rigour required to identify which innovations are truly effective from a clinical perspective.

"As a company driven by a guiding belief in the power of data, technology and connectedness to create richer experiences and ignite positive change, Symcor is proud to partner with WIHV and Women's College Hospital to explore the next frontier of healthcare – the possibilities of virtual care to transform healthcare and improve lives," says Chameli Naraine, President and CEO of Symcor. "Symcor's mission is to connect for common good, and that is exactly what the WIHV team is working to achieve."

"We are extremely grateful for Symcor's vision and shared commitment in virtual care which we know is the future of a sustainable and highly effective healthcare system benefitting all Canadians," says Jennifer Bernard, President and CEO of Women's College Hospital Foundation. "We are thrilled to welcome Symcor as a key partner in our mission to revolutionize healthcare."

WIHV is housed within Women's College Hospital – Canada's only fully-ambulatory hospital – and is the only institute of its kind in Ontario focused on innovative approaches to health technology evaluation. Ultimately, its mission is to understand the value of digital solutions and support the uptake of those that are proven to improve care, patient experience and health system efficiency.

About Symcor

At Symcor, helping its clients through their digital transformation is at the core of everything they do. Symcor is a change accelerator with over 20 years of B2I (Business-to-Industry) expertise in payment processing, customer communications and, in recent years, fraud analytics and an expanding suite of digital offerings. A track record of excellence and continuous innovation are key reasons they are valued as a trusted partner. Symcor is 100% Canadian owned with 9 locations across Canada. Learn more at https://www.symcor.ca

About Women's College Hospital

For more than 100 years Women's College Hospital (WCH) has been developing revolutionary advances in healthcare. Today, WCH is a world leader in the health of women and Canada's leading, academic ambulatory hospital. A champion of health equity, WCH advocates for the health of all women from diverse cultures and backgrounds and ensures their needs are reflected in the care they receive. It focuses on delivering innovative solutions that address Canada's most pressing issues related to population health, patient experience and system costs.

About WCH Institute for Health System Solutions and Virtual Care (WIHV)

The WCH Institute for Health System Solutions and Virtual Care (WIHV) was created to find new ways to transform the way that patients experience their care, create better health outcomes for them in the long run and lower the cost of managing chronic illness in the system. Whether it's evaluating an app that lets patients with diabetes have more control over their blood sugar or a telemedicine intervention that allows patients in remote parts of the country to speak directly with their doctor, WIHV puts some of the brightest new ideas in health care to the test.

From the smallest tech start-up, to national non-profits and government agencies, WIHV works with a range of partners to improve health care access for everyone, no matter where they live or what their physical barriers are.

