Chameli Naraine to retire after 13 years of driving innovation and growth

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Leading Canadian business solutions provider Symcor, along with its Board of Directors, have announced the appointment of Holger Kormann as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kormann succeeds Chameli Naraine, Symcor's outgoing President and CEO, who will serve as Strategic Advisor to support the transition until her retirement in January 2025.

"I am honoured to lead Symcor and bolster the company's growth trajectory by enabling secure data exchanges in support of our clients' digital transformation," said Mr. Kormann. "Together with Symcor's outstanding team, I am focused on building upon the solid foundation left by Chameli and navigating the evolving market landscape to ensure that Symcor remains at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions with an unwavering commitment to service excellence, security and trust."

With over two decades of industry experience, Mr. Kormann joins Symcor from ADP Canada, where he served as President for eight years and was responsible for positioning the company as the partner of choice in the human resources technology and outsourcing markets. Mr. Kormann's career spans across technology, operations, and sales, underscored by an exceptional track record of shaping successful business strategies, driving growth, and building dedicated teams that deliver strong results. During his time at ADP, he received numerous awards, notably earning CEO recognition for Best Managed or Performing Division in 2017, 2019 and 2022. Further, ADP Canada has been recognized for its leadership in shaping the future of work and technology and awarded multiple Top Employer distinctions.

"It was extremely important to appoint a successor that would seamlessly integrate into our culture and champion Symcor's mission of becoming Canada's most trusted B2B solutions provider. I am confident that under Holger's leadership, we will achieve continued success and reach new heights," said Ms. Naraine.

Chameli Naraine joined Symcor in 2008 and assumed the position of President and CEO in 2011, where she took on a pivotal role in defining and steering the strategic trajectory of the company. Her visionary management helped Symcor evolve into an agile organization with unique expertise, transitioning its focus to digital-first solutions, all underpinned by rigorous security protocols. Dedicated to a leadership philosophy of delivering results through people, Ms. Naraine has cultivated a values-based, results-oriented culture at Symcor, fostering an environment that encourages innovation and collaboration.

"Throughout my tenure at Symcor, I have been inspired by the accountability, integrity and enthusiasm our people have brought to our company's purpose of helping organizations thrive and compete by connecting for common good. Our employees are the hallmark of our achievements," said Ms. Naraine.

"Chameli has transformed Symcor into a critical component of the Canadian financial services sector and a key partner for all our clients. On behalf of the Board, I thank Chameli for her tremendous impact and achievements," said Mike French, Chair of Symcor's Board of Directors. "As this new chapter begins, I want to extend my congratulations to Holger Kormann on his appointment as President and CEO. The entire Board is confident that he will successfully build on Symcor's distinguished track record of innovation and trust."

About Symcor

Symcor enables secure data exchanges and critical business processes that help clients succeed in an evolving digital world. For over 25 years, Symcor has been trusted by Canada's largest organizations to provide the perfect balance of agility and security, efficiently solving common industry-wide challenges across sectors including banking and financial, insurance, government, telecommunications and utilities. Guided by its purpose to help organizations thrive and compete by connecting for common good, Symcor is proud to be the preferred solutions provider to accelerate innovation for all stages of its clients' digital transformation. To learn more, visit symcor.ca.

