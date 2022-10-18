Sym-Tech Dealer Services and J.D. Power Darwin Automotive Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Next Generation of Dealer F&I Technology to Canadian Dealers

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Sym-Tech® Dealer Services, a leading Canadian Finance and Insurance (F&I) provider to the retail automotive industry, announced its exclusive alliance with J.D. Power Darwin Automotive, the dominant provider of automotive F&I software in the United States.

Many of J.D. Power's advanced in-person and virtual menu and prescriptive selling functionality, leading-edge analytics and direct-to-consumer digital technologies will be integrated into Sym-Tech's new daveplus® platform launching in early 2023.

"I am excited to announce our strategic alliance with J.D. Power," said Derek Sloan, President, Sym-Tech Dealer Services. "This partnership will allow Sym-Tech to accelerate its focus on developing innovative customer-centric solutions for Dealers, Dealer Groups and OEMs, providing them with clear competitive advantages."

Phil Battista, President of Dealer Technologies at J.D Power, stated, "We recently decided that it was time to enter the important Canadian marketplace. After considerable research, we concluded that Sym-Tech Dealer Services offers great synergies that will benefit our collective clients. Working closely together, we can speed up the time to launch with a truly market-centric Canadian solution."

About Sym-Tech Dealer Services

Sym-Tech Dealer Services, an Amynta Company, is a leading Canadian Finance and Insurance partner to the retail automotive industry, delivering F&I performance to dealers, dealer groups and OEM clients. Sym-Tech offers a turn-key approach for its clients, utilizing a customer-centric sales process, guaranteed to drive higher F&I profits, products per deal with higher CSI.

For more information, visit sym-tech.ca

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business.

SOURCE Sym-Tech Dealer Services

For further information: Sym-Tech® Dealer Services Media Contact: Emily Chan, Phone: 647.472.0155, Email: [email protected]; J.D. Power Media Contact: Geno Effler, Phone: 714-621-6224, Email: [email protected]