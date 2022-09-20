Sylvain Charlebois appointed to Second Harvest Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Second Harvest and its Board of Directors announced today that Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, Canada's Food Professor, has been appointed to the national food rescue organization's Board of Directors.

"We are so excited Sylvain has joined the Second Harvest Board of Directors," Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest said. "His experience and knowledge in the Canadian food space are immeasurable. The level of scientific expertise that Sylvain brings will be a major strategic asset for Second Harvest and the people and planet we serve."

Based in Halifax, Dr. Sylvain Charlebois is a professor and director of the Agri-Food Analytics Food Lab at Dalhousie University, and former Dean of the Faculty of Management. He is a Canadian researcher in food distribution and food policy, well known for his podcast The Food Professor which showcases hot issues in the food, foodservice, grocery and restaurant industries. Sylvain is a favoured media contributor and has authored numerous reports on Canadian food manufacturing. His writing regularly appears in The Globe and Mail, La Presse, Toronto Star and Le Journal de Montréal.

"I'm honoured to join such a great organization and esteemed board. What Second Harvest has accomplished in recent years as Canada's largest food rescue organization is truly amazing," Dr. Sylvain Charlebois said.

Last year, Second Harvest rescued and redistributed more than 41 million pounds of food to a vast network of non-profit organizations and community food programs in Canada, averting 162 million pounds of greenhouse gases from entering the environment in the process. In addition to food rescue, Second Harvest has recently published three major research reports: The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste (2019), Canada's Invisible Food Network (2021) and Wasted Opportunity (2022).

Sylvain joins an exceptional Board of Directors (https://www.secondharvest.ca/about-us/governance) with a shared vision of NO WASTE NO HUNGER. The next board meeting takes place later this month.

"I'm pleased to join Lori in welcoming Sylvain Charlebois to Second Harvest's Board of Directors," Jeff Hauswirth, Chair of the Board said. "The need for food rescue and redistribution is more important than ever and Sylvain's particular perspective and insight is a very welcome addition to this organization."

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization and is a global thought leader on perishable food redistribution. We operate at the intersection of hunger relief and environmental protection, tackling food loss and waste through food redistribution, research, awareness, and education, continually innovating and collaborating to ensure a more sustainable planet.

We work with thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain utilizing logistics and technology to reduce the amount of edible food going to waste, thereby diverting unnecessary greenhouse gases from entering the environment. Our inclusive model ensures this healthy surplus food is redirected to thousands of charities and non-profits across the country, providing millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity access to the nourishment they need. Learn more: secondharvest.ca

