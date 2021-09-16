Syapse Awarded 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan for Accelerating Real-world Care Delivery

"Syapse ensures patient-centric, quality care by transforming real-world evidence into actionable insights, positively impacting cancer patients' care and outcomes," said Zoheb Hassan, Senior Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "Its unrivaled Syapse Learning Health Network platform allows healthcare providers worldwide to improve cancer care by sharing real-world data that supports clinical decision-making and fosters synergies among industry stakeholders. Syapse's solutions are designed to empower collaboration across the Learning Health Network to ultimately transform patient care."

Syapse's Data Intelligence solution provides structured and unstructured real-world data from its community health system views. It employs deep learning algorithms, and different data science and data knowledge types to generate meaningful real-world evidence (RWE), helping to build a holistic view of the patient journey. Insight Analytics delivers out-of-the-box insights for end-users, crafting comprehensive patient journeys while providing a unique window into community health systems testing patterns. Syapse's Applied Experience solution helps members of the Learning Health Network to collaborate with healthcare systems, life sciences companies, molecular laboratories, and regulators to accelerate precision medicine delivery. Leveraging this three-pronged approach, Syapse identifies and addresses care gaps while researchers are able to learn from the real-world clinical, molecular, treatment, and outcome data generated.

Further, Syapse offers a set of expert services to drive needed answers for customers, through its dynamic product suite. The suite helps users easily explore patient populations, understand molecular testing, and compare clinical outcomes. Syapse also offers a sandbox approach, wherein users can customize their codes by bringing their analytics to Syapse's comprehensive RWE dataset, tailoring their analysis and insights. The company's professionals can also support a customer team in collaborative research products.

"Syapse delivers a complete service cycle: starting from harmonizing data, identifying unmet needs and opportunities, generating insights, and then applying those insights to achieve unique outcomes," noted Pavel Zhebrouski, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The company continues to successfully add new health systems to its global customer portfolio and establish itself as a dominant player in the space. Its responsiveness to patient and industry demand and strong partner relations have positioned Syapse to grow continuously and to achieve market leadership."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Syapse, Inc.

Syapse is a company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of oncology and other serious diseases by advancing real-world care. By marrying clinical expertise with smart technologies, we transform data into evidence—and then into experience—in collaboration with our network of partners, who are committed to improving patients' lives through community health systems. Together, we connect comprehensive patient insights to our network, to empower our partners in driving real impact and improving access to high-quality care. Learn more at www.syapse.com

