SWTCH and Kite Mobility Demonstrate Grid Benefits of Intelligent EV Charging and EV Car Sharing

A $500,000 grant from the Ontario government through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN)'s R&D Partnership Fund supported the installation and demonstration of SWTCH software to intelligently optimize energy use of EV charging at a high-density community in Ontario.

TORONTO, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- SWTCH Energy ("SWTCH"), a company pioneering electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for multi-tenant buildings across North America, today announced it completed a multi-tenant EV charging project in partnership with shared e-mobility provider Kite Mobility and the Ontario government through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN).

Through the OVIN R&D Partnership Fund, SWTCH and Kite Mobility received $500,000 in support from the Government of Ontario, with a further $1 million industry contribution, for a total project value of $1.5 million. Project insights will help key stakeholders understand tenant EV charging behavior and how EV charging infrastructure in high-density buildings can be optimized to reduce strain on local grids across Canada.

"Through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network, Ontario is proud to support forward-looking companies like SWTCH that are breaking down barriers to EV adoption with made-in-Ontario solutions," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "By advancing smarter grid integration and accelerating the rollout of charging infrastructure, we're helping to build a modern EV ecosystem that supports growth, innovation, and long-term sustainability."

Limited electrical capacity is preventing many Ontario multi-tenant buildings from deploying EV charging infrastructure. Leveraging its innovative EV charging management software, SWTCH installed and tested 15 public smart load-managed Level 2 EV chargers at a luxury lifestyle resort community in Ontario, Canada. By allocating charging to locations and periods of lower demand, and limiting the rate during peak hours, SWTCH enabled the resort community to install EV charging infrastructure that will ensure the stability and resiliency of the local grid as more EV chargers are added with increasing demand.

"OVIN's funding enabled us to showcase how EV chargers in multi-tenant buildings, equipped with SWTCH Control™, can positively impact local electrical distribution networks and the grid," said Carter Li, CEO of SWTCH. "Large communities with high-density buildings and a mix of public and private chargers are ideal for demonstrating how SWTCH Control™ dynamically adjusts energy use of EV chargers based on real-time consumption. This project will increase access to charging and pave the way for greater electric vehicle adoption among the millions of Ontarians living and working in multi-tenant settings."

The project also demonstrated how EV-sharing programs can empower tenants to embrace sustainable transportation. SWTCH partnered with Kite Mobility to integrate Kite's reservation system, which manages the demand and usage of shared EVs and electric micromobility vehicles (e.g. e-bikes, e-scooters), with its EV charging management platform. Residents will have access to clean transportation, while the technology integration ensures a seamless experience for property managers and residents in the community.

SWTCH currently manages over 15,000 chargers on its network and its software integration with Kite Mobility, supported by the OVIN R&D Partnership Fund, has the potential to create more flexible and effective utility programs that unlock the value of EVs as grid management tools.

"Next-generation charging technologies are the key to accelerating Ontario's shift to electrification," said Raed Kadri, Head of OVIN. "Ontario companies are responding to this call through the development of leading-edge solutions that will make electric vehicles more accessible and reliable, proving time and time again that Ontario is leading the charge in fostering innovation and driving towards an electric future."

"By teaming up with SWTCH, we are accelerating electric vehicle-sharing services for Ontarian communities. We're excited by the success of this project, which will help Ontarian multi-tenant buildings offer state of the art electric vehicles and charging as amenities," said Scott Macwilliam, Founder and CEO of Kite Mobility.

In April 2024, SWTCH secured $27.2 million in Series B funding to accelerate charging in multi-tenant buildings, following a tenfold increase in the company's charging network since its Series A. The funding is advancing its innovative EV charging and integrated energy management solutions for real estate customers across North America. In June 2024, SWTCH was granted certification by the Open Charing Alliance (OCA), a global organization dedicated to the development and adoption of open, accessible, and cooperative EV charging networks. SWTCH is one of only two North American EV charging software services to achieve the charging station management system certification.

"SWTCH and Kite Mobility are showing how Ontario innovation can tackle real-world barriers to electrification," said Claudia Krywiak, President and CEO, Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI). "This project demonstrates how strategic investment, supported through OVIN, can drive scalable solutions that improve grid resilience, enhance sustainable transportation, and unlock long-term growth opportunities for made-in-Ontario technologies."

SWTCH is pioneering EV charging solutions for multifamily, commercial, and workplace properties across North America. By tapping into existing grid infrastructure and leveraging cutting-edge technology, SWTCH helps building owners and operators deploy scalable, cost-effective EV charging solutions. Through continuous innovation and deep partnerships, SWTCH enables the most profitable and reliable EV charging networks for multi-tenant buildings. For more information, visit www.swtchenergy.com.

Kite Mobility Inc. is a leading provider of electric mobility services and infrastructure, dedicated to revolutionizing personal transportation within the built environment. With a focus on sustainability, safety, and accessibility, Kite Mobility empowers communities to embrace and adopt electric mobility seamlessly.

The Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) is an initiative of the Government of Ontario, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), designed to reinforce Ontario's position as a North American leader in advanced automotive technology and smart mobility solutions such as connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles and electric and low-carbon vehicle technologies. Through resources such as research and development (R&D) support, talent and skills development, technology acceleration, business and technical supports, and demonstration grounds, OVIN provides a competitive advantage to Ontario-made automotive and mobility technology companies.

