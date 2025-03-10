No Limits, No Compromises: SWTCH Cortex Transforms How Properties Power EVs

SWTCH Cortex addresses multifamily and commercial properties' biggest EV charging challenges through enhanced technology and seamless integration.

BOSTON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- SWTCH Energy , a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced the launch of SWTCH Cortex, an advanced solution that sets a new standard for EV charging. By uniting cloud-based intelligence, onsite computing reliability, seamless wireless connectivity, and deep interconnection with properties' essential systems, SWTCH Cortex represents EV charging that performs without compromise. Designed to address the key challenges in creating intelligent and scalable EV charging infrastructure, SWTCH Cortex is a tailor-made solution for multifamily and commercial properties ready to meet growing demand for EV charging.

The launch of SWTCH Cortex comes at a crucial time for multifamily and commercial properties. Demand for electric vehicles is growing and expected to hit 14% in US sales in 2025, but significant barriers, like a lack of EV-ready parking and high retrofitting costs, continue to hinder widespread adoption.

SWTCH Cortex introduces a scalable, intelligent, and affordable solution that drastically simplifies installation and management, enabling properties to meet growing EV demand efficiently. It's the uniquely powerful, cost-saving platform property owners need to both meet the demands of today's market and also pave the way for an all-electric future. Features include:

Local Computing for Improved Reliability: SWTCH Cortex uses an onsite microcomputer to add unparalleled reliability and responsiveness on top of SWTCH's existing cloud-based network infrastructure. This on-premise addition eliminates reliance on internet connectivity, ensuring all charging and energy management functionality can continue even in the event of a local internet outage. It's all the power of SWTCH's cloud-based system with the reliability and immediacy of local computing.





SWTCH Cortex uses an onsite microcomputer to add unparalleled reliability and responsiveness on top of SWTCH's existing cloud-based network infrastructure. This on-premise addition eliminates reliance on internet connectivity, ensuring all charging and energy management functionality can continue even in the event of a local internet outage. It's all the power of SWTCH's cloud-based system with the reliability and immediacy of local computing. Advanced Energy Management for Limitless Installation: SWTCH Cortex introduces advanced energy management that allows properties to install as many EV charging stations as they want without the need for electrical upgrades. By accessing spare capacity on all connected electrical panels and processing energy requests with zero-latency onsite computing, SWTCH Cortex unlocks the full potential of your existing infrastructure so that you can deliver a reliable charging experience to as many drivers as needed.





SWTCH Cortex introduces advanced energy management that allows properties to install as many EV charging stations as they want without the need for electrical upgrades. By accessing spare capacity on all connected electrical panels and processing energy requests with zero-latency onsite computing, SWTCH Cortex unlocks the full potential of your existing infrastructure so that you can deliver a reliable charging experience to as many drivers as needed. Advanced Wireless Communications for Reliable, Cost-Effective Networking: SWTCH Cortex uses long-range, high-penetration wireless networking technology that eliminates the need to run extensive Ethernet cabling through concrete floors in parking garages or outdoor spaces. This innovation reduces installation time and costs by up to 70% while ensuring seamless charger operation.





SWTCH Cortex uses long-range, high-penetration wireless networking technology that eliminates the need to run extensive Ethernet cabling through concrete floors in parking garages or outdoor spaces. This innovation reduces installation time and costs by up to 70% while ensuring seamless charger operation. Coordination With Electric Heating and Cooling for Optimized Energy Use: You no longer have to choose between installing EV charging and electrifying your heating and cooling. By using predictive modelling and real-time monitoring, EV chargers will reduce their energy consumption when climate systems are on. Properties will get to prioritize maintaining the perfect temperature while still ensuring electric vehicles get the charge they need.

"Sometimes innovation means taking small steps, and sometimes it means taking a leap," said Carter Li, CEO of SWTCH Energy. "SWTCH Cortex represents one of the biggest leaps we've ever made. With the new technologies we've introduced, we're uniquely positioned to help multifamily and commercial properties save significant time and money in installing and operating EV charging stations. We can't wait to see SWTCH Cortex make EV charging smarter, more integrated, and truly transformative for property owners across North America."

For more information on how SWTCH Cortex can transform EV charging at your property, visit www.swtchenergy.com .

About SWTCH Energy

SWTCH is pioneering EV charging solutions for multifamily, commercial, and workplace properties across North America. SWTCH leverages the latest technology available to help building owners and operators deploy EV charging by tapping into their existing grid infrastructure. Through constant innovation and an extensive partnership network, SWTCH provides the most profitable and unique business model for multi-tenant buildings to stay competitive. For more information, visit www.swtchenergy.com .

SOURCE SWTCH Energy

BAM by Big, [email protected]