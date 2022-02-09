Swoop Announces Significant Fleet Growth and Domestic Network Expansion

Canada's leading ultra-low fare airline to add six new Boeing MAX-8 aircraft





Airline to introduce non-stop service to Newfoundland this spring – enabling Canadians to reconnect coast-to-coast





Domestic network expansion adds 14 new non-stop routes including service to Deer Lake and St. John's, Newfoundland ; and Saint John, New Brunswick

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low fare airline, today announced it will grow its fleet from 10 to 16 aircraft with the acquisition of six new Boeing MAX-8 aircraft. Canada's fast growing ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) confirmed it will begin receiving all six aircraft this summer as the airline rapidly expands to meet peak season travel demand.

Alongside this fleet growth, Swoop will significantly expand its domestic network, adding non-stop flights to Newfoundland and increasing service in Atlantic Canada. The ULCC will also add six new routes and capacity in Ontario and the Prairies in preparation for Canada's busy summer travel season. The airline's announced expansion comes as Swoop reports significantly increased passenger numbers and record bookings domestically.

"We saw demand for travel return in a very meaningful way over the holidays, signalling that Canadians are ready to reunite with family and friends," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance, Swoop. "The acquisition of six new aircraft in response to anticipated demand will ensure Swoop reconnects more Canadians this summer while accelerating Canada's economic recovery."

Today's announced expansion will bring the ULCC's total non-stop domestic routes served to 37 this summer and includes a significant investment in Atlantic Canada.

Significant Expansion and Investment in Atlantic Canada

Swoop's investments in Atlantic Canada will see the airline begin service at three new destinations while increasing capacity across the region by 273 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

"Swoop is pleased to support Newfoundland and Labrador's Come Home 2022 campaign and stimulate recovery of the visitor economy with access to affordable air travel," said van der Stege. "We know how important the re-opening of travel and tourism is for regional economic recovery and continue to call on the federal government to outline a roadmap for the recovery of air travel that is based on science and reflective of the current realities of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Newfoundland and Labrador

Deer Lake – Hamilton , 2x weekly ( May 21 )

– , 2x weekly ( ) St. John's – Hamilton , 5x weekly ( June 13 )

– , 5x weekly ( ) Deer Lake – Toronto , 2x weekly ( June 20 )

New Brunswick

Moncton – Hamilton – 4x weekly ( May 9 )

– – 4x weekly ( ) Saint John – Toronto – 4x weekly ( May 12 )

– – 4x weekly ( ) Moncton – Edmonton – 2x weekly ( May 9 )

Prince Edward Island

Charlottetown – Hamilton – 4x weekly ( May 1 )

– – 4x weekly ( ) Charlottetown – Toronto – 3x weekly ( May 2 )

– – 3x weekly ( ) Charlottetown – Edmonton – 2x weekly ( May 1 )

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Halifax – Edmonton – 5x weekly ( May 1 )

– – 5x weekly ( ) Halifax – Ottawa – Daily ( June 19 )

Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan to benefit from increased domestic capacity

Today's network expansion announcement also includes new routes and increased frequencies in previously announced new stations: Ottawa, Saskatoon and Regina.

Ontario

Ottawa – Winnipeg – 4x weekly ( June 19 )

– – 4x weekly ( ) Winnipeg – Toronto – Daily ( June 20 )

Saskatchewan

Saskatoon – Winnipeg – 2x weekly ( June 14 )

– – 2x weekly ( ) Saskatoon – Toronto – 2x weekly ( June 22 )

– – 2x weekly ( ) Regina – Winnipeg – 2x weekly ( June 16 )

– – 2x weekly ( ) Regina – Toronto – 2x weekly ( June 22 )

Demand for affordable travel equates to record new bookings and job opportunities across Canada

Throughout the pandemic the ULCC model has proven especially resilient, with Swoop carrying around one million travellers in 2021. Despite ongoing travel restrictions Swoop saw strong demand for both domestic and international travel over the peak holiday period, a trend that has continued into the new year. The airline further demonstrated operational resilience, ranking amongst the most reliable airlines in Canada/North America, with a flight completion rate of 99.4 per cent and on-time arrival of 78 per cent in 2021.

In preparation of the airline's fleet growth and network expansion, Swoop is ramping up staffing across Canada, creating jobs to support economic recovery and stimulating hospitality and tourism sectors from coast-to-coast.

Full Details of Swoop's New Domestic Routes

Route Peak

Weekly

Frequency Start Date Total one-

way fare

(CAD) † Base

Fare

(CAD) Taxes and

Fees (CAD) Hamilton to Charlottetown 4x weekly May 1, 2022 $49.00 $1.29 $47.71 Edmonton to Halifax 5x weekly May 1, 2022 $179.00 $118.40 $60.60 Toronto to Charlottetown 3x weekly May 2, 2022 $59.00 $5.14 $53.86 Hamilton to Moncton 4x weekly May 9, 2022 $79.00 $27.84 $51.16 Toronto to Saint John 4x weekly May 12, 2022 $59.00 $5.14 $53.86 Hamilton to Deer Lake 2x weekly May 21, 2022 $59.00 $9.23 $49.77 Hamilton to St. John's 5x weekly June 13, 2022 $99.00 $45.54 $53.46 Winnipeg to Saskatoon 2x weekly June 14, 2022 $59.00 $3.12 $55.88 Winnipeg to Regina 2x weekly June 16, 2022 $59.00 $3.12 $55.88 Winnipeg to Ottawa 4x weekly June 19, 2022 $65.00 $6.83 $58.17 Halifax to Ottawa Daily June 19, 2022 $60.00 $0.10 $59.90 Edmonton to Charlottetown 2x weekly June 19, 2022 $179.00 $118.40 $60.60 Toronto to Deer Lake 2x weekly June 20, 2022 $99.00 $40.54 $58.46 Toronto to Winnipeg Daily June 20, 2022 $69.00 $13.99 $55.01 Edmonton to Moncton 2x weekly June 20, 2022 $179.00 $118.40 $60.60 Toronto to Regina 2x weekly June 22, 2022 $59.00 $19.12 $39.88 Toronto to Saskatoon 2x weekly June 22, 2022 $69.00 $25.64 $43.36

†Special introductory fares are limited quantity. Book by February 23, 2022 for travel between June 1 and July 15, 2022.

Additional Quotes

"Welcome Swoop to Newfoundland and Labrador ! This is good news for the province as travel restrictions begin to ease and we prepare to host friends, family, and guests for Come Home Year in 2022. While offering travellers another airline option for leisure travel, this will also help spur economic recovery and the building of important business connections."

- The Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

"We're delighted to welcome Swoop Airlines to the Saint John Airport. We are committed to exceeding passenger expectations and travellers will love Swoop's ultra-low fares and direct service from Saint John to Toronto ."

- Alexander (Sandy) Ross, Saint John Airport (YSJ) President and CEO

"The Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport is very excited to welcome ultra-low fare airline Swoop to our airport and to New Brunswick ! This is great news for our region and the traveling public, with a May 6 th launch date and non-stop flights to both Hamilton and Edmonton from YQM in 2022, We are proud to be one of the 28 airports where Swoop operates and look forward to further growing their presence and activity at YQM. Fly Swoop!"

- Bernard F. LeBlanc, President & CEO GMIAA – Managing Director YQM

"We are excited to welcome Swoop to Deer Lake as a new airline with new destinations for travellers leaving our region. It will also allow access to a new market for people in Western and South Western Ontario and for the first time Alberta . As we are recovering it will make it easy for families and friends to reconnect more often. It will also increase access for tourists to take in the many great experiences we offer in Western Newfoundland & Labrador."

- Tammy Priddle, President and CEO, Deer Lake Airport

"We are pleased to welcome Swoop as our newest airline partner. This link to Hamilton will enhance access to Ontario and provide travellers with a new and exciting option that we haven't had before."

- Peter Avery, Chief Executive Officer, St. John's International Airport Authority

"We are excited to see Swoop's announcement of two new destinations for Prince Edward Island . This new service from Toronto and Hamilton , along with Swoop's new flights from Edmonton this summer, is welcome news for our Island's tourism industry and for Islanders looking for additional low fare travel options."

- Doug Newson, YYG Charlottetown Airport CEO

To learn more about Swoop please visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft,will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

