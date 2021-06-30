TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Switch Health today announced that it has conducted over one million COVID-19 tests in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic with its innovative at-home and mobile COVID-testing solutions.

Through its partnership with provincial and federal governments and some of Canada's top laboratories, Switch Health has provided testing with trusted healthcare professionals in Canadian homes, workplaces, airports, and multiple points of entry into the country throughout the pandemic. It has delivered reliable and accessible healthcare solutions across Canada, including remote areas, and provided dependable digital results to keep Canadians and their families safe.

"We are incredibly proud of this million-test milestone and the role we played in keeping Canadians safe during the pandemic," said Marc Thomson, Chief Operating Officer at Switch Health.

"We are a proudly Canadian company, driving Canadian-based innovation and technology, that has not only created over 2000 jobs during one of the most trying times in global history but also empowering Canadians to take more control of their health."

"We are transforming how Canada delivers healthcare through our patient-focused telehealth solutions that serve Canadians at their convenience," said Mary Langley, Chief Strategy Officer. "We look forward to bringing new services to Canadians to help address their healthcare needs for years to come."

Switch Health recently introduced AuraPass, a groundbreaking digital vaccine, and COVID-19 test result verification technology, as the next reliable solution in keeping Canadians safe, as the country begins to reopen for business. AuraPass will empower Canadians to share vaccination and testing status with partnering organizations to get back to favorite activities, whether that is attending a concert or hockey game, going to the movies, boarding a flight, or dining out at a restaurant.

About Switch Health

Switch Health Holdings Inc. (Switch Health) is an industry leader that is transforming how healthcare is delivered in Canada through cutting-edge decentralized next-generation diagnostics and patient-focused digital solutions. Switch Health developed an end-to-end, innovative, and accessible testing solution in Canada's fight against COVID-19, with its at-home and mobile collection kit to test Canadians safely, rapidly, and reliably for COVID-19. Switch Health offers its gold standard of rapid and PCR testing in over 200 languages from the comfort of peoples' homes or workplaces, with the guidance of trusted healthcare professionals and the delivery of results through some of Canada's top laboratories.

