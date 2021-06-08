TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Switch Health is pleased to provide an update on its employment numbers. Since offering its mobile COVID-testing solution in June 2020, Switch Health has created over 2000 Canadian jobs. This includes over 1200 jobs for healthcare professionals.

"As a Canadian company driving Canadian-based innovation and technology, we are incredibly proud to have created over 2000 new jobs in a pandemic," said Dilian Stoyanov, Chief Executive Officer of Switch Health. "We are transforming how Canada delivers healthcare through our patient-focused telehealth solutions to serve Canadians from the comfort of their home or workplace and in the language of their choice."

Switch Health is an industry leader in providing a safe, innovative, and accessible end-to-end at-home and mobile COVID-testing solution. Its at-home collection kits powered by virtual consults with trusted healthcare professionals deliver digital results directly to the patient through its proprietary telehealth platform from trusted partner laboratories. To date, Switch Health has performed over 900,000 COVID-19 tests throughout the pandemic.

"With the pandemic having a disproportionate effect on women, we're proud that we're not only offering a flexible work experience for our employees, the majority of which are female, but also a company with women in positions of origin and leadership," said Olga Jilani, Chief Financial Officer of Switch Health. "We are pleased that we could also employ individuals from industries that have been negatively impacted by this pandemic, and have provided a secondary source of income for many healthcare workers."

Switch Health recently appointed Dr. Gregory Taylor as its Chief Medical Officer to lead its growing team of healthcare professionals and to advise on medical operations, as it continues to provide safe and reliable at-home and mobile COVID-19 tests to Canadians and expands into new areas. Dr. Taylor, BSc, MD, CCFP, FRCPC, is one of Canada's three Chief Public Health Officers to serve Canadians through the Public Health Agency of Canada. During that tenure, he guided Canada during the global outbreaks of H5N1 and Ebola.

Switch Health Holdings Inc. (Switch Health) is an industry leader that is transforming how healthcare is delivered in Canada through cutting-edge decentralized next generation diagnostics and patient-focused digital solutions. Switch Health has developed an end-to-end, innovative, and accessible testing solution in Canada's fight against COVID-19, with its at-home and mobile collection kit to test Canadians safely, rapidly, and reliably for COVID-19. Switch Health offers its gold standard of rapid and PCR testing in over 200 languages from the comfort peoples' homes or workplaces, with the guidance of trusted healthcare professionals and the delivery of results through some of Canada's top laboratories.

