First-of-its-kind partnership in Canada to provide testing for Emirates & Etihad travellers.

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Switch Health, a Canadian company and industry leader in COVID-19 testing initiatives, is pleased to announce its partnership with Pure Health, the largest laboratory network in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to bring safe travel to passengers flying from Canada to the UAE. This first-of-its-kind partnership in Canada will provide polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 testing conducted pre-departure to allow for safe and reliable air travel for those travelling to the UAE.

Switch Health is pleased to be chosen as Pure Health's Canadian testing arm and is thrilled to be a part of the resumption of air travel that will kick start the global economy. "Pure Health, in partnership with the UAE government, is leading the way on air travel in a COVID-19 world. Switch Health is pleased to be a part of a worldwide collaborative effort to open up global tourism and business, and we look forward to expanding such services for Canadian airlines," says Dilian Stoyanov, CEO of Switch Health.

As of August 1, all travellers entering the UAE are required to undergo a pre-departure COVID-19 PCR test. Pre-departure testing, conducted by Switch Health, reassures travellers of their safety while on the aircraft. Upon landing in the UAE, travellers will again be tested for COVID-19 through Pure Health's on-site airport testing clinics.

Switch Health currently has five (5) travel clinics across the Greater Toronto Area that provide accessible COVID-19 testing. After airline ticket purchase, travellers will be prompted to book appointments for testing at a nearby Switch Health travel clinic through the web portal https://screening.purehealth.ae/. In order to board the aircraft, travellers must present a negative COVID-19 result valid 96 hours before departure. Switch Health is rapidly increasing the number of collection centres across Canada to improve access to COVID-19 testing for Etihad and Emirates airline travellers and is expanding such options for other airlines and destinations.

About Switch Health

Switch Health, a Toronto-based decentralized healthcare company, has quickly become an industry leader in COVID-19 testing initiatives. Established in early 2017, Switch Health has made a name for itself in connected disease management technologies. COVID-19 has accelerated the company's long-term goals of creating better patient care, beginning with mobile COVID-19 testing. Switch Health is revolutionizing patient care through decentralized diagnostics and testing options that democratize patient health information, making care more accessible. For more details about Switch Health, please visit www.switchhealth.ca.

About Pure Health

Pure Health, a UAE-based laboratory operator and operator of the largest network of laboratories in the GCC, was assigned by the UAE Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to conduct PCR tests for passengers entering UAE airports prior to their departure from global cities. To date, Pure Health has a network of over 500 partner laboratories worldwide and holds the largest laboratory network for COVID-19 testing in the Middle East. For more details on Pure Health, please visit www.purehealth.ae.

