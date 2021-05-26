TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Dr. Gregory Taylor, who guided Canada during the global outbreaks of H5N1 and Ebola as the country's Chief Public Health Officer, has been appointed Chief Medical Officer of Switch Health.

Dr. Taylor will lead Switch Health's growing team of healthcare professionals and advise on medical operations as it continues to provide safe and reliable at-home and mobile COVID-19 tests to Canadians and expands into new areas.

"Switch Health is transforming how Canada delivers healthcare, and has succeeded in doing so during an unprecedented global pandemic," Dr. Taylor said. "I am honoured to be part of their vision and commitment to provide cutting-edge, next generation, patient-focused solutions to protect the health and safety of Canadians during this pandemic and for years to come."

Switch Health now employs over 1,200 nurses and other medical professionals across Canada, bringing the total workforce to over 2,000. Switch Health has successfully conducted more than 600,000 COVID-19 tests on travellers arriving at Pearson International Airport and "Day 8" tests of travellers in 14-day quarantine across Canada.

"We are continuing to expand our decentralized testing and diagnostic operations and exploring new opportunities for growth. Dr. Taylor will provide invaluable insight and guidance as we move forward, helping us merge Canadian-based digital solutions with global disease prevention," Mary Langley, Switch Health Chief Strategy Officer, said.

Dr. Gregory W. Taylor, BSc, MD, CCFP, FRCPC, is a public health and preventive medicine specialist with a long-standing commitment to public health. He became the Public Health Agency of Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer in 2012, and Canada's Chief Public Health Officer in 2014. He retired from the public service at the end of 2016.

"Dr. Taylor is one of three esteemed Chief Public Health Officers to serve in Canada during a major public health crisis including this pandemic," Dilian Stoyanov, Chief Executive Officer at Switch Health, said. "He brings a unique and valuable perspective on the intersection between health research, health policy, and the pressing need for innovative business solutions to transform healthcare. We are honoured to welcome such a highly-respected global leader to our company."

About Switch Health

Switch Health Holdings Inc. (Switch Health) is an industry leader that is transforming how healthcare is delivered in Canada through cutting edge decentralized next generation diagnostics and patient-focused digital solutions. Switch Health has developed an end-to-end, innovative, and accessible testing-solution in Canada's fight against COVID-19, with its at-home and mobile collection kit to test Canadians safely, rapidly, and reliably for COVID-19. Switch Health offers its gold standard of rapid and PCR testing in over 200 languages from the comfort peoples' homes or workplaces, with the guidance of trusted healthcare professionals and the delivery of results through some of Canada's top laboratories.

SOURCE Switch Health Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Jordan Paquet, Vice President, Public Affairs, Switch Health, [email protected], 613-790-2456