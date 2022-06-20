TORONTO, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Switch Health Solutions Inc. ("Switch Health") announced today that it is adding to its network of partner labs, clinics and mobile testing facilities with the acquisition of B io-Test Laboratory Inc. ("Bio-Test"), a leading provider of diagnostic laboratory and radiology services, with locations across Ontario.

The acquisition bolsters Switch Health's high-quality, and comprehensive laboratory processing facilities, while adding radiology and enhanced general specimen collection and diagnostic services. As part of Switch Health's vision to bring heightened digital-first diagnostics and tele-health care to Canadians, existing and future patients will benefit from Switch Health's leading, technology-driven service models as Bio-Test incorporates Switch Health's ASMO patient portal into its offerings. Bio-Test's established framework of respected, accredited laboratories and clinics will continue to use the Bio-Test brand while vertically integrating Switch Health's modern digital systems.

Marc Thomson, co-Chief Executive Officer of Switch Health has been named Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Test. Asif Malik, formerly General Manager of Bio-Test, has been promoted to President of Bio-Test.

"As Switch Health continues to focus on developing and delivering modern and efficient diagnostic testing services for all Canadians, this acquisition will allow us to expand the types of services we offer, making top-quality medical testing more accessible to more communities," said Marc Thomson, co-CEO of Switch Health and CEO of Bio-Test. "For over 50 years, Bio-Test has been at the forefront of providing effective, timely clinical diagnosis for disease prevention and management and we could not be more pleased to be working with the excellent team at Bio-Test as we synthesize our capabilities to modernize medical testing and diagnostics."

"Working hand in hand, we will accelerate our ability to deliver results directly to patients and broaden access to our testing and diagnostics solutions," said Asif Malik, President, Bio-Test. "With our state-of-the-art laboratories, and Switch Health's innovative and effective digital technologies, we can better deliver health solutions while advancing the way diagnostics are made available to Canadians."

Founded in Ottawa in 1971, Bio-Test has been providing best-in-class specimen collection and diagnostic services to Eastern Ontarians and is fully licensed by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care to perform tests in haematology, chemistry, microbiology, special chemistry, serology and cytology. Bio-Test is ISO 15189 Plus™ accredited through the Institute for Quality Management in Health Care (IQMH and also offers customized occupational health programs, including workforce specimen collection, radiology, and ultrasound services, as well as ECGs.

About Switch Health

Switch Health Solutions Inc. (Switch Health) is a health technology company that is transforming how healthcare is delivered in Canada through cutting-edge at home next generation diagnostics and patient-focused digital solutions. Switch Health acquired Bio-Test Laboratory Inc., an ISO 15189 Plus™ accredited Ontario community laboratory, in April 2022.

Switch Health developed a proprietary tele-health and patient portal system, ASMO, that is integrated into over a dozen laboratories nationwide and has served over 3,000,000 individuals. ASMO allows patients to access remote healthcare solutions, securely hold medical records, and receive their latest lab results instantly. Switch Health will continue to drive innovation in home healthcare through innovative technologies within the ASMO platform.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Switch Health was relied upon by Canadian governments and private industry as experts in COVID-19 testing and vaccination solutions. Switch Health drove innovation across the country and was first-to-market in solutions that kept Canadians safe throughout the pandemic.

