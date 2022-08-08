Swiss Chalet and Harvey's announces plans to reopen in Orléans

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Swiss Chalet, Canada's iconic full-service family restaurant and Harvey's, announces an upcoming restaurant renovation and re-opening in Orléans, Ontario.

The latest dual branded concept of Swiss Chalet and Harvey's is newly renovated with more contemporary decor, located at 4290 Innes Rd, Orléans, ON K4A 5E6, and is now fully open for guests to enjoy. "We are excited to welcome our Orléans guests back along with our franchise partners" says Ron Simard, Chief Operating Officer at Swiss Chalet. "We continuously strive to serve our guests with excellence and look forward to having them visit us in our new space."

To celebrate the opening of the store, a grand opening event will be taking place at the restaurant on August 19. "We encourage everyone in Orléans to come and dine with us" adds Madat Kara, who is the franchisee partner for this location and is a long standing member of the Orléans community since 1988.

Overall the store re-openings, closures and contemporary renovations are part of a larger plan to meet the needs of guests.

About Swiss Chalet

Swiss Chalet was founded in 1954 with more than 200 locations across Canada under the operation of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. As a Canadian brand, Swiss Chalet prides itself in bringing Canadian families together for meals by serving real, delicious and wholesome comfort food. The brand is known for its iconic Swiss-inspired rotisserie chicken served with Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce. For more information, visit SwissChalet.com.

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for 60 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at June 26, 2022, Recipe had 20 brands and 1,223 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Swiss Chalet

For further information: Ron Simard, Chief Operating Officer, Swiss Chalet, Recipe Unlimited Corporation, [email protected]