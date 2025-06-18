SwiftComply Launches Next-Gen Pretreatment Module, Setting a New Standard for Water Compliance

Built by former utility leaders, the new module reflects a commitment to getting

compliance right – not just fast.

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- SwiftComply, the software platform built specifically for water utility compliance, today announced the launch of its new Pretreatment module, a specialized, smart system for managing industrial wastewater oversight. Developed over multiple years in close collaboration with municipal leaders, the release signals SwiftComply's deepening commitment to transforming how utilities manage regulatory programs.

2025 has marked a breakout year for SwiftComply. The company secured a growth investment from M33 Growth, acquired CloudCompli and NPDESPro to expand its platform footprint, and was named Water Utilities Compliance Management Software of the Year by Utilities Tech Outlook. These milestones reflect SwiftComply's position as the category leader redefining how cities manage compliance — and accelerating its long-term vision: a connected, automated operating system for environmental regulation.

"We've lived these programs, and we know how painful they can be," said Mick O'Dwyer, Founder and CEO of SwiftComply. "Pretreatment is one of the most complex and high-risk compliance programs. We knew we couldn't rush it. This launch reflects years of hard lessons, deep customer collaboration, and an obsession with getting it right."

The Pretreatment module marks more than a product milestone - it's the clearest signal yet of SwiftComply's evolution into a full-stack compliance platform built for the modern water utility.

Built by Practitioners, for Practitioners

Founded by former utility professionals, SwiftComply understands pretreatment is one of the most complex and resource-intensive programs water utilities oversee, involving permitting, sampling, inspections, enforcement, and coordination with industrial users. SwiftComply's module modernizes every step of that process. The company's first-hand experience shaped every aspect of the Pretreatment module.

Key capabilities include:

Smart Permitting: Codifies permit conditions directly in the system with configurable logic and one-click generation. Removes guesswork from compliance by enabling "set-and-forget" oversight of industrial user obligations.





Codifies permit conditions directly in the system with configurable logic and one-click generation. Removes guesswork from compliance by enabling "set-and-forget" oversight of industrial user obligations. Full Data Connectivity Across the Compliance Workflow: Links permits, limits, and sample reports with forward- and backward-compatible lifecycle logic. Every data point flows where it needs to. No more duplication or hidden risk.





Links permits, limits, and sample reports with forward- and backward-compatible lifecycle logic. Every data point flows where it needs to. No more duplication or hidden risk. Automation at the Core: Automated workflows for scheduling, compliance calculations, and data imports reduce manual labor and eliminate opportunities for human error.





Automated workflows for scheduling, compliance calculations, and data imports reduce manual labor and eliminate opportunities for human error. Cross-Media Electronic Reporting Rule (CROMERR)-Compliant Digital Records: Multiple early access customers have received Environmental Protection Agency approval for their pretreatment programs using SwiftComply as the CROMERR-compliant system of record. This real-world validation underscores the platform's readiness to support compliant digital reporting at scale.

While integration across Stormwater, FOG (fats, oils, and grease), and Backflow is still in development, the Pretreatment module is a cornerstone of SwiftComply's long-term vision: a unified compliance platform for the modern water utility.

Now Operational with Early Access Partners

SwiftComply's Pretreatment module is now live with early access partners across North America. These early implementations are focused on core functionality, with continued enhancements and partner-driven refinements planned throughout 2025.

Early User Finds Real Impact

Battle Creek, MI, has been a SwiftComply customer since 2024. With a population of more than 50,000, the city has 12 industrial users and is an early user of the Pretreatment module.

"Setup was straightforward, and we are pleased to have all of our data in one place," said Sarah Newton-Peacock, Lab/IPP Group Supervisor for Battle Creek. "The user interface is intuitive, and the support has been excellent. Our industrial users are also excited to start using the system."

A Different Kind of Govtech Company

SwiftComply doesn't sell general-purpose software. Its mission is clear: reduce administrative burden for utility teams and increase compliance. Every product decision is filtered through that lens.

"We're not here to create software that just checks boxes," said O'Dwyer. "We're here to make the job easier, reduce risk, and ensure cities stay compliant across local, state, and federal regulations."

To request a demo or learn more, visit www.swiftcomply.com/pretreatment.

About SwiftComply

SwiftComply builds software that empowers water utilities to simplify compliance, reduce risk, and protect public health. The company's software platform connects compliance programs across pretreatment, stormwater, backflow, and FOG - replacing legacy systems with purpose-built digital workflows. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, SwiftComply supports hundreds of municipalities across North America. Learn more at www.swiftcomply.com.

Media contact:

Brian Lillis

[email protected]

