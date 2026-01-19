Sweet Meets Salty: RITZ™ Drizzled Minis Arrive in Canada

Inspired by the growing love for sweet-and-salty flavour combinations, RITZ™ Drizzled Minis are available in two crave-worthy flavours. RITZ™ Drizzled Minis Fudge feature a smooth, chocolatey fudge drizzle, while RITZ™ Drizzled Minis Caramel are finished with a rich caramel flavoured drizzle. Each bite delivers a satisfying balance of flavours – half salty, half sweet, entirely delicious.

"With RITZ™ Drizzled Minis, we wanted to create the ultimate sweet-and-salty snack, something that feels fun, familiar, and easy to reach for," said Heidi Chiu, Marketing Director, Savoury at Mondelez Canada. "They're made for moments when you don't want to choose between sweet and salty. Ritz Drizzled Minis are the perfect snack to enjoy at home, at work, or even on the go!"

To celebrate the launch, RITZ™ has partnered with Canadian sibling celebrity duo Johnny and Lauren Orlando. Known for their music, shared creative world and distinct tastes, the siblings bring the product's sweet-and-salty pairing to life.

Inspired by the two flavours of RITZ™ Drizzled Minis, the pair has curated a custom Spotify playlist featuring some of their favourite tracks. The playlist invite fans to snack, listen, and connect with RITZ™ in a fun, feel-good way.

"RITZ was a go-to snack in our house growing up, so this collaboration feels really personal," said Johnny Orlando. "Lauren definitely has more of a sweet tooth, I lean salty, and RITZ Drizzled Minis kind of meet us right in the middle. It's a snack we both reach for, which doesn't always happen."

Availability:

RITZ™ Drizzled Minis Fudge and RITZ™ Drizzled Minis Caramel are available now at major grocery retailers across Canada.

For more information on RITZ™ Drizzled Minis, follow @RitzCrackersCanada on social media.

