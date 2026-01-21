Marvel and OREO Unite for a First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration: The MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookies

OREO launches Marvel-inspired cookie packs featuring Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, and Fantastic Four, debuting February 2. This epic release includes a new colour-changing crème innovation and record-breaking 32 cookie embossments.

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - For generations, OREO has created playful moments of connection, bringing the WORLD'S FAVOURITE COOKIE® to Canadians from coast to coast. Now, OREO is expanding to another dedicated fanbase as it launches the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookies across Canada on February 2.

MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookies (CNW Group/Mondelēz International)

Rewriting the rule book on fandom engagement, OREO and Marvel designed this legendary collaboration with superfans in mind, blending a heroic storyline with the cookies themselves. Just as how Marvel fans treasure their comics and collectibles, MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookies feature three special-edition packs, illustrated by renowned Marvel Comics artist Todd Nauck.

Inside, fans will discover a record-breaking 32 unique cookie embossments* showcasing iconic characters from the Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men and Fantastic Four. The MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookie Packs will also feature a first-of-its-kind innovation: a colour-changing crème adding an interactive, unexpected twist to every bite.

"OREO cookies and Marvel superheroes both have the unique ability to bring people together, spark joy, and create meaningful moments for fans," said Peter Verlinden, Director Cookies, Mondelēz Canada. "This collaboration unites two iconic brands to create an immersive experience where fans become active participants connecting with their favourite Marvel characters through OREO. By blending the classic OREO cookie with Marvel's legendary universe, we're delivering a memorable, pop culture moment for both brands."

All three MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends cookie packs will be available across Canada, each playing a key role in an interactive Marvel-inspired storyline. Beginning February 2, fans can scan the QR code on MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookie Packs, visit Oreo-marvel.ca or follow OREO on Instagram @oreo_canada to join the adventure and discover hidden surprises. You won't want to miss what's next in this one-two punch of a collaboration!

Media Contact: Camryn Chousky, Mondelez Canada, [email protected]