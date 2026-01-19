OREO Cakesters Expands Lineup with New Double Chocolate Flavour and Limited-Time Soft Factory Experience

The brand celebrates the launch with an immersive consumer activation at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre from January 28 to February 1

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - OREO Cakesters is turning up the indulgence with the launch of OREO Cakesters Double Chocolate, a rich new flavour joining the brand's soft-baked lineup. To add to the celebration OREO is launching the OREO Cakesters Soft Factory, a limited-time immersive consumer experience taking place in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre from January 28 to February 1.

OREO Cakesters Double Chocolate (CNW Group/Mondelēz International) OREO Cakesters Soft Factory Activation Invite (CNW Group/Mondelēz International)

A deliciously soft twist on the classic OREO cookie, OREO Cakesters feature a rich creme filling sandwiched between two pillowy soft-baked cakes. The new Double Chocolate flavour delivers an even richer take on softness, pairing chocolate flavoured creme with two soft-baked chocolate cakes.

To bring the launch to life, OREO Cakesters invites chocolate lovers to step into the whimsical world of the OREO Cakesters Soft Factory where softness takes center stage in this free, limited-time interactive journey. This exclusive experience requires that all guests sign an NDA (National Dunking Agreement) to enter. Visitors will dunk into all things soft and playful as they uncover how OREO Cakesters are made. They'll even have the chance to help "fix" the factory's mischievous machines.

The adventure wraps up at the Surprise Blind Box finale, where guests can unbox limited-edition goodies from plushies, accessories, and even a rare golden surprise for a chance to win Toronto Maple Leafs tickets. Throughout the factory, guests can snap shareable photos, try samples of the new Double Chocolate Cakesters, and soak up the joy (and crumbs) of a world built entirely around softness and play.

"Chocolate lovers are in for a treat with OREO Cakesters Double Chocolate," said Uzair Saqib Khan, Mondelēz Canada. "Soft, rich, and full of chocolatey goodness, it's a snack too irresistible to put down. We're also excited to bring the launch to life with the OREO Cakesters Soft Factory, a whimsical, surprise-filled experience where OREO lovers can explore the magic behind every Cakester."

OREO Cakesters are now available at participating retailers across Canada in Original, Golden, and Double Chocolate flavours. Each box contains five packs of two cakes, making them an easy-to-share snack for home or on-the-go enjoyment.

OREO Cakesters Soft Factory Details

Dates: January 28 – February 1, 2026

January 28 – February 1, 2026 Location: CF Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M5B 2H1)

CF Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M5B 2H1) Hours: January 28 – 31 (10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.) February 1 (10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.)



About OREO® Cookie

OREO® is WORLD'S FAVOURITE COOKIE®, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/oreocanada1, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO or on Instagram @OREO_Canada.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Ritz, Halls and Sour Patch Kids candy. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

SOURCE Mondelēz International

Media Contact: Camryn Chousky, Communications, [email protected]