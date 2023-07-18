Sweat and Tonic, Toronto's Most Innovative Group Fitness and Wellness Hub, Opens Second Location This Fall at The Well™

Since opening their doors in 2019, S&T has fueled 520,000+ workouts with over 205 expertly-programmed HIIT, Ride, Yoga & Pilates group fitness classes weekly at their Yonge and Shuter location. S&T's new, 25,000 square foot location will open this fall with even more expansive spaces and offerings, including a boutique recovery hub that combines premium spa amenities with state-of-the-art-technology, creating a one-of-a-kind fitness and wellness experience, all under one roof.

"Sweat and Tonic was created with the vision to bridge the gap between home and office for those who prioritize health, fitness, and community. From the unparalleled range of classes and carefully curated group fitness programming led by exceptional instructors, to the restorative services and high-tech biohacking amenities, every aspect of our operation has been designed to deliver a best-in-class experience while meeting our guests wherever they are in their wellness journey," said David Ingram, Founder of Sweat and Tonic.

"Over the past three years, we've learned about what's important to our guests, and what health and wellness truly means to them. The demand we've seen at our first location has surpassed all expectations, and we're incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we've received. We're so excited to expand to a larger space that will offer not only greater class studio capacity, but also deliver the recovery services and high-tech wellness amenities that our guests are seeking."



The new location at Front St. and Spadina Ave. will boast an additional 10,000 square feet from their first location, and will include:

1. Fully Immersive HIIT, Ride, and Yoga/Pilates Studios

All three studios will offer fully immersive workouts, state-of-the-art sound and lighting, and other exciting and unique features.

With a 60-person capacity, the HIIT Studio will be powered by Technogym , the world leader in fitness equipment. The HIIT studio will offer three stations - treadmills, weights, and open floor/boxing - featuring custom lighting, a raised, 360-degree instructor platform, and a full roster of their signature, strength-training and conditioning classes, including fan favourites such as Booty HIIT, Box HIIT, and Lift HIIT.

The Ride Studio was designed to bring the worlds of renowned music festivals and indoor cycling together into one unforgettable experience. The largest indoor cycling studio in Canada will be powered by 78 Technogym Group Cycle Ride bikes, captivating custom light shows synced with a theatre-quality sound system, an immersive 266-inch projection screen, and multiple instructor and live DJ podiums – transporting Riders in their wildly popular Beat Rides, Rave Rides, and Drag Rides to another realm.

The infrared-heated Yoga Studio will be Canada's first immersive yoga studio, powered by an impressive 445-inch projection screen and state-of-the-art light and sound systems for a fully captivating audio-visual experience. From Vinyasa yoga, Pilates and Hot HIIT, to candlelit meditation, sound bowl, reiki, and restorative classes, the multi-faceted Yoga Studio also features floor-to-ceiling windows and spectacular views of the CN Tower and the city's waterfront, offering a 360-degree sanctuary to sweat, connect, and restore. Prepare to be transported out of the city - and out of your body - into all corners of the world for a yoga experience unlike any other.

2. Canada's Largest Selection of Fitness and Wellness Offerings

The new location will offer over 205 classes per week that are developed and led by a diverse team of triathletes, breathwork specialists, boxers, an Ironman, reiki healers, kinesiologists, nutritionists, dieticians, DJs, dancers and other top industry professionals. Individualized, bespoke personal training programs will also be offered in their dedicated Personal Training Studio and 50 ft. lap pool.

3. Boutique Spa and Recovery Oasis

Their spa and recovery hub will include eight high-touch service treatment rooms and four tech-powered rooms, offering a curation of both traditional recovery services and cutting-edge, bio-hacking technologies, plus a patio and pool deck that features a 50 ft. saltwater lap pool (with bookable lanes), cold shower plunges, hydrotherapy, traditional and infrared heat saunas, and more.

4. A Hub to Socialize, Innovate and Recharge

Tonic House, their members' lounge, co-working space and multi-functional event venue, is a destination for the community to gather, innovate, and unwind. With a 100-person capacity, the space features bookable private meeting rooms, a stunning all-season patio, a full-service cocktail bar offering healthy bites, and premium catering options for private events.

To learn more and be the first to know about exclusive pre-sale offers and updates, sign up for the S&T newsletter , follow @sweatandtonic on Instagram, or visit sweatandtonic.com .

High resolution renderings and logos are available for download here.

About Sweat and Tonic

Sweat and Tonic is Toronto's leading boutique fitness and wellness hub, offering the widest collection of group fitness classes in Canada. S&T creates a local, curated fitness experience for sweat addicts to challenge their minds and bodies within a community that grows, succeeds, and celebrates together. With premium spa facilities, café, and bar offerings, members can recharge, recover, and reignite. Tonic House, the multi-functional lounge, workspace and event venue, inspires collaboration and innovation. S&T's hand-picked retail collection and top-tier partnerships with renowned Canadian brands including lululemon, AZUR, and Consonant Skin+Care, offer their diverse community high quality, functional & sweat-worthy apparel, and locally curated, wellness-focused products. Since opening in 2019, S&T has innovated and expanded their state-of-the art classes across multiple channels: In-studio, Sweat in the Park, Sweat Live, Sweat on Demand, and Sweat on the Roof – a one-of-a-kind, outdoor rooftop fitness studio in the heart of downtown Toronto. In 2023, S&T opened their first international sister location, Silver Springs , a boutique yoga and Pilates oasis in the heart of Los Angeles, and is now set to launch their second location in Toronto in the fall.

sweatandtonic.com

SOURCE Sweat and Tonic

For further information: Megan van der Baars, VDB Communications, [email protected]