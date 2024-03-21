Sweat and Tonic, Toronto's Favourite Boutique Fitness and Wellness Hub, To Unveil Third Location in Toronto's Prestigious Yorkville Neighbourhood

TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto's favourite boutique fitness and wellness hub, Sweat and Tonic , announced plans today for its third location in Toronto's prestigious Yorkville neighbourhood. Set in the new 11 Yorkville mixed-use development, Sweat and Tonic will be amongst 24,000 square feet of retail space that integrates seamlessly into Yorkville, one of Canada's most exclusive luxury shopping and dining districts. Developed by RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, Metropia and Capital Developments, 11YV is a bold new icon for the city and a chance to live on one of Toronto's most luxurious streets. Sweat and Tonic will bring the best of boutique fitness to the project, providing both residents and the surrounding community an elevated wellness experience.

Sweat & Tonic: 11 Yorkville (CNW Group/Sweat and Tonic)

"Sweat and Tonic was conceptualized in 2017 to bring the highest quality of group fitness to Canada with Yorkville as the preferred location. We have looked at many spaces over the ensuing years as we maintained a discipline to be selective, and so it's with great pride we can finally announce another partnership with RioCan to make 11 Yorkville our third home in Toronto," said David Ingram, Founder of Sweat and Tonic.

"Our first location at Yonge and Shuter St opened in November 2019 and, despite the impact of COVID-19, it has surpassed all expectations. Our second location at The Well™ has already exceeded record attendance rates. We are truly grateful to both communities for their overwhelming support and remain optimistic and excited for this next phase of our evolution in one of the city's most iconic neighborhoods."

This announcement comes only three months after the successful opening of Sweat and Tonic's second location at The Well in Toronto. The 25,000 square foot fitness and wellness space boasts the largest indoor cycling studio in Canada, immersive environment Yoga and cycling classes, a state-of-the-art High-Intensity-Interval-Training (HIIT) Studio, personal training services, a member's only lounge and coworking space, event space, cafe, bar, patio, and an innovative new wellness and recovery hub opening this spring. The wellness and recovery hub will feature biohacking, high-touch, and aqua therapy treatments to support guests' fitness, wellness and lifestyle goals.

Sweat and Tonic and RioCan worked together to bring this anchor tenant to The Well and are looking forward to collaborating once again to bring a premium fitness experience to 11YV.

"RioCan is thrilled to expand our partnership with Sweat and Tonic by introducing their second location within our portfolio at 11YV. Following their successful launch at The Well in 2023, we are eager to extend Toronto's premium boutique fitness and wellness experience to one of Canada's most exclusive shopping and dining districts," said Oliver Harrison, Senior Vice President, Leasing and Tenant Experience at RioCan

Set with a distinctive world-renowned address, 11YV is an extraordinary new mixed-use development in Toronto's skyline. Inspired by the towers of Manhattan, 11YV rises 65 stories above Yorkville with meticulously sculpted, elegantly proportioned architecture. The tower includes 600 residences, world-class amenities, and 24,000 square feet of retail, seamlessly integrating into Yorkville, Toronto's premier neighborhood and retail destination.

Sweat and Tonic will occupy an entire floor of the 11YV tower and will feature 18,000 square feet of fitness and lifestyle amenities. With 200+ classes led weekly by Toronto's top trainers, guests and residents will have a plethora of world-class offerings to support their fitness and lifestyle goals. Social spaces will allow community connection, the sharing of ideas, and a place to see and be seen. S&T fans will find the same studio offerings they've come to know and love, while also experiencing a neighbourhood-specific elevated experience.

"Drawing from the distinct characteristics and history of the Yorkville neighbourhood, the design will be classically inspired with modern, energizing, and playful reflections throughout, offering a curated, luxury aesthetic with guest experience at the forefront," said Morgan Thomas, Chief Brand Officer of Sweat and Tonic. "As we plan the design of our spaces in collaboration with exceptional partners, we're finding opportunities to elevate the guest experience at every turn. The space speaks to the distinction and prestige of the neighbourhood, while keeping community, technology, innovation, and hospitality top-of-mind. From our top-of-the-line fitness equipment, AV, and lighting systems, to our complimentary amenities including yoga mats, towels, cycling shoes, and fully-stocked changerooms, to our flexible access options that are price-protected and free from annual contracts, we want the guest journey to be uncomplicated. The moment you step through our doors, we want you to feel cared for, and we've removed all of the traditional industry friction so you can come and sweat it out just as you are."

About Sweat and Tonic

Sweat and Tonic (S&T) is Canada's leading boutique fitness and wellness hub, offering the widest collection of group fitness classes. S&T creates a local, curated fitness experience for sweat addicts to challenge their minds and bodies within a community that grows, succeeds, and celebrates together. With premium spa facilities, café, and bar offerings, members can recharge, recover, and reignite. Tonic House, the multi-functional lounge, workspace and event venue, inspires collaboration and innovation. S&T's hand-picked retail collection and top-tier partnerships with renowned Canadian brands including lululemon, AZUR, and Consonant Skin+Care, offer their diverse community high quality, functional & sweat-worthy apparel, and locally sourced, wellness-focused products. Since opening in 2019, S&T has innovated and expanded their state-of-the art classes across multiple channels: In-studio, Sweat in the Park, Sweat Live, Sweat on Demand, and Sweat on the Roof – a one-of-a-kind, outdoor rooftop fitness studio in the heart of downtown Toronto. In spring 2023, S&T opened its first international sister location, Silver Springs , a boutique yoga and Pilates oasis in the heart of Los Angeles, and officially opened its second location at The Well in December 2023.

