Sweat and Tonic, Toronto's Favourite Boutique Fitness and Wellness Hub, Opens First Tonic Spa

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto's favourite fitness and wellness hub, Sweat and Tonic , has opened their first wellness and recovery oasis, Tonic Spa , at The Well ™ in the west end of downtown Toronto.

Tonic Spa is a place to relax, rejuvenate and indulge in a wide range of wellness services, treatments and biohacking amenities. The 10,000 square ft. space includes six high-touch service treatment rooms, five high-tech biohacking therapy rooms, and a 50-foot saltwater lap pool with hydrotherapy circuit.

"Since opening at The Well this past December, we have seen over 145,000 guest bookings at this new location, and have surpassed 1,000,000 total bookings since opening S&T," said Morgan Thomas, Chief Brand Officer of Sweat and Tonic. "It has become abundantly clear that our guests love to work and train hard, but are also prioritizing their recovery more than ever. The vision for Sweat and Tonic was always to create a space between work and home where guests could sweat, recover and connect, and we could not be more thrilled that we now offer a full-service spa with the most advanced technologies and experienced spa professionals to further support our community's goals."

Tonic Spa combines a luxury spa experience with the most advanced science-backed technologies to bring a 360-degree integrated wellness experience to the city. Similar to the fitness offerings at S&T, the top practitioners in the city and the best equipment in the industry have been brought together under one roof to provide the highest quality, expertly supported offerings. Traditional and high-touch treatments include Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage, Registered Massage Therapy, Hydrafacials, Facial Treatments, Ayurveda Rituals, Acupuncture, Injectables, Dietetics, and Chiropractic care. Tech and biohacking treatments include Red Light Therapy, Cryotherapy, Compression Therapy, Shockwave Therapy, IV Therapy, and DEXA Body Composition Scans.

On the pool deck, guests can enjoy a 50-foot saltwater lap pool, saltwater jetted hot tub, expansive combined infrared and traditional electric sauna, rain showers, cold plunge showers, and all-season patio lounge. These services together can be used as a holistic hydrotherapy circuit, promoting relaxation, increased circulation, expedited recovery, and overall well-being. Pool lanes can also be booked for lap swimming.

Treatments can be booked individually or the Tonic Spa concierge can put together a treatment plan tailored specifically to guests' needs. Whether the goal is a healthier lifestyle, injury prevention or recovery, or complete relaxation, Tonic Spa has options for everyone. For details on these innovative treatments, visit the Tonic Spa section of the S&T website.

For those who want all of the incredible fitness and wellness offerings available every month, Sweat and Tonic has also created Canada's most exclusive 360-degree wellness membership, Club Transcend . This premium month-to-month membership is truly unlike anything Toronto has to offer and includes everything a wellness enthusiast would need to sweat, recover and recharge including unlimited group fitness classes, four personal training sessions, unlimited access to biohacking services, four IV therapy treatments, four DEXA scans annually, unlimited access to the members-only coworking lounge and all-season patio, four private meeting room bookings, and so much more.

About Sweat and Tonic

Sweat and Tonic (S&T) is Canada's leading boutique fitness and wellness hub, offering the widest collection of group fitness classes. S&T creates a local, curated fitness experience for sweat enthusiasts to challenge their minds and bodies within a community that grows, succeeds, and celebrates together. With premium spa facilities, café, and bar offerings, members can recharge, recover, and reignite. Tonic House, the multi-functional lounge, workspace and event venue, inspires collaboration and innovation. S&T's hand-picked retail collection and top-tier partnerships with renowned Canadian brands including lululemon, AZUR, and Consonant Skin+Care, offer their diverse community high quality, functional & sweat-worthy apparel, and locally sourced, wellness-focused products.

Since opening in 2019, S&T has innovated and expanded their state-of-the art classes across multiple channels: In-studio, Sweat in the Park, Sweat Live, Sweat on Demand, and Sweat on the Roof – a one-of-a-kind, outdoor rooftop fitness studio in the heart of downtown Toronto. In spring 2023, S&T opened its first international sister location, Silver Springs , a boutique yoga and Pilates oasis in the heart of Los Angeles, officially opened its second location at The Well in December 2023 and will be opening in Yorkville as their third Toronto location.

