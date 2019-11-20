Swearing-in of the new federal Cabinet: Inno-centre looks forward to working with the new government to build a more innovative and productive economy

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Inno-centre, the country's largest accelerator and advisor to innovative companies, congratulates all the members of the new federal Cabinet. We would also like to offer our full cooperation to the new government with a view to stepping up Canada's efforts in the areas of innovation and productivity while also tackling the labour shortage.

As the global economy continues to evolve at breakneck speed amid fierce competition, Canada must strive to keep on developing a culture based on genuine innovation and productivity in all sectors. The steps we take should be aimed at making entrepreneurs' lives easier. That way, they can leverage their creativity to conquer new markets while increasing support to companies wishing to undertake their digital transition. By fostering ambitious public policies, we can provide workers with training while attracting new talent.

"We salute the appointment of all the Cabinet members, particularly those with an economic focus. At Inno-centre, our goal is to guide innovative SMEs along the road to development and prosperity. In the months to come, we will be pleased to share our on-the-ground experience and expertise with the new ministerial team. Inno-centre is a partner in the country's economic growth and intends to continue playing that role in Quebec and in the rest of Canada."

- Claude Martel, President, Inno-centre

About Inno-centre

For the past 30 years, Inno-centre has offered consulting services to innovative SMEs at every stage of their development. The company's team is made up of over 110 consultants who annually serve over 400 businesses all over Quebec from offices in Quebec City and Montreal. Inno-centre provides second-line consulting services in partnership with the development departments of cities and regions across Quebec. Visit www.inno-centre.com

