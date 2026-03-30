Swansea Mews Revitalization advances following City Council approval

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) is moving forward with the redevelopment of Swansea Mews following Toronto City Council's approval of rezoning for the site, enabling a new mixed-income rental community with 649 homes.

The redevelopment will include 154 replacement Rent-Geared-to-Income (RGI) homes and 495 new rental homes, including affordable and rent-controlled market housing. The final mix and type of housing will be refined as the project advances in partnership with the City and subject to available funding.

Swansea Mews closed in 2022 following an engineering assessment that identified a construction defect in the community. Residents were relocated to other homes across TCHC's portfolio while plans for the site's future were considered.

The revitalization of Swansea Mews will see the former townhouse complex replaced by two residential buildings, along with 5,000 square metres of landscaped outdoor space, shared indoor areas for tenant meetings, community gatherings and programming as well as small-scale commercial space serving both tenants and the surrounding neighbourhood.

The design for the new Swansea Mews community was informed through engagement with former Swansea Mews tenants and nearby residents. Returning tenants have the opportunity to move back into the new community once construction is completed.

Following Toronto City Council approval, TCHC will proceed with detailed design through the site plan approval process. Demolition of the existing vacant townhouse buildings is expected to begin later this year. Construction will get underway following the required approvals.

Swansea Mews is part of TCHC's broader work renewing aging public housing and delivering new mixed-income rental communities across Toronto.

Quotes:

"Toronto City Council is moving ahead on the Swansea Mews Revitalization by approving rezoning, allowing for 649 rental homes. Swansea Mews is part of the City of Toronto's work to build more housing and partner with organizations like Toronto Community Housing Corporation to increase the supply of affordable homes.

-Mayor Olivia Chow

"This approval moves Swansea Mews forward, helping to deliver new rental housing within the City while also replacing homes for residents who previously lived in the neighbourhood. This project will create an integrated community with new housing, public spaces and services that will benefit all area residents."

Councillor Gord Perks, Toronto Ward 4 Parkdale-High Park and Chair of the City's Planning and Housing Committee

"This approval is an important step towards rebuilding Swansea Mews and welcoming residents back to their community. The redevelopment will ensure we protect deeply affordable homes in Swansea Mews, while adding new affordable rental housing in this thriving neighbourhood. The project will also deliver improved outdoor spaces and community amenities that support both TCHC residents and their neighbours.

Yves Cheung, Chief Development Officer, Toronto Community Housing Corporation

Boilerplate for TCHC

Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) is Canada's largest social housing provider, with more than 20 years of service to the community. Annually named a Greater Toronto Top Employer, TCHC provides supportive housing to 43,000 low- and moderate-income households and nearly 100,000 tenants living in neighbourhoods across the city.

SOURCE Toronto Community Housing Corporation

Media Contact: Maria Ganogiannis, Senior Communications Advisor, Toronto Community Housing, [email protected], 416-737-1352