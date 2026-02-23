Toronto Community Housing opens new building at 130 Augusta Avenue

Built by Tridel, the building includes 103 RGI and affordable rental homes and a 62-spot daycare

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Toronto Community Housing (TCHC), community leaders and elected officials proudly cut the ribbon on the city's newest affordable housing community. The new Atkinson Co-operative building is located at 130 Augusta Avenue and has been constructed as part of TCHC's ongoing revitalization of Alexandra Park.

The building features 103 units of which 99 are replacement Rent-Geared-to-Income (RGI) units and four units will be net-new affordable rental housing units administered by the City of Toronto. The building also features a large, fifth-floor common outdoor mews with community gardens, an amenity room with a community kitchen and a street-level child care centre for children ages 0-4 with 62 spaces operated by the City of Toronto. The City has also invested more than $9 million in this development -- including $7.6 million through Section 37 funds -- alongside partners Toronto Community Housing, Tridel, and the Atkinson Co-op.

Built with developer partner Tridel, TCHC's newest building features a fully electric Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system and high-grade, thermally efficient windows for enhanced heat and cool retention and noise reduction. The building meets Toronto Green Standard (TGS) Version 3 Tier 2 for heating and cooling, showing that public housing can be beautiful and resilient.

The Alexandra Park revitalization reflects TCHC's shared commitment to providing safe, affordable, well-maintained homes that contribute to the City's larger affordable housing strategy. In particular, the Atkinson Co-op demonstrates TCHC's ability to work with partners to develop new housing on their behalf, helping to increase the variety of affordable housing options in the city.

As Canada's largest social housing provider and builder, TCHC has a long and successful track record of transforming communities through revitalization. This work features a blend of strategy, community voice, and problem-solving – benefiting not only the delivery of new brick-and-mortar, but also the investment and building up of people. Together, this transforms neighbourhoods into vibrant, healthy, mixed-use, mixed-income communities.

Quotes:

"I am proud to be here today to celebrate this new cooperative housing building in Alexandra Park, alongside a new City of Toronto operated daycare opening in June. I remember when this vision first took shape in the 1990s, when I was a city councillor for the neighbourhood and residents had the bold idea to help govern and shape their own community. The Atkinson residents made that vision a reality, creating the first Toronto Community Housing building to transition into a co-op. It was historic, but more importantly, it was about stability and building a future here. The City has invested millions to help make this project possible. This co-op is an example of how we are delivering a safe, affordable and caring city for everyone."

Olivia Chow, Mayor, City of Toronto

"130 Augusta shows what new public housing can be, mixing affordable and deeply affordable rental with private and affordable ownership options, to build something beautiful and welcoming. The design adds modern comforts like fossil-fuel free heating and cooling, a community garden and a 62-spot daycare. This is what TCHC and the City of Toronto can build together, and we're ready to continue this work to create even more affordable housing for the people of Toronto."

Sean Baird, TCHC President and CEO

"The opening of the new Atkinson Co-operative building at 130 Augusta Ave is a landmark occasion for the community-led redevelopment here in Alexandra Park. Alexandra Park is an incredibly vibrant, connected, and growing community and an example of the best of local leadership in Toronto. As the local councillor, I've been honoured to work with residents, Toronto Community Housing (TCHC), and Tridel throughout the redevelopment to make it a success. And proud to see Bob Ellis, a community icon and champion, honoured with a mural in the lobby of this building, ready to welcome residents."

Ausma Malik, Deputy Mayor and City of Toronto Councillor, Spadina-Fort York

"As the Member of Provincial Parliament for Spadina-Fort York, I am very invested in the Alexandra Park community and delighted to see TCHC build and open a new building for the residents of the Atkinson Co-operative. This building will be a welcomed addition to the revitalization of the Alexandra Park and the community at large."

Chris Glover, Member of Provincial Parliament, Spadina-Fort York

"With our developer partner Tridel, we're welcoming back nearly a hundred Atkinson Co-op households to newly built homes with modern amenities and beautiful community spaces. Finding innovative ways to meet multiple needs through mixed income, mixed tenure design is the future of our work, and it's how TCHC will best support the City of Toronto's wider goals for affordable housing."

Yves Cheung, TCHC Chief Development Officer

"We are proud to collaborate with Toronto Community Housing on the Atkinson Co-operative at Alexandra Park, a project that shows what's possible when strong public and private partners work together with a shared purpose. This new building delivers high-quality, energy-efficient homes, family-supporting amenities like a daycare, and thoughtfully designed community spaces that help residents connect, belong and thrive, laying the foundation for a strong and vibrant community."

Jim Ritchie, President & CEO, Tridel

About TCHC

Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) is Canada's largest social housing provider, with more than 20 years of service to the community. Annually named a Greater Toronto Top Employer, TCHC provides supportive housing to 43,000 low- and moderate-income households and nearly 100,000 tenants living in neighbourhoods across the city.

SOURCE Toronto Community Housing Corporation

Media Contact: John Andrews, Communications Consultant, Toronto Community Housing, [email protected], 416-275-5291