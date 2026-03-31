City Council approval unlocks hundreds of new affordable homes in Lawrence Heights

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) will move forward with the next phase of redevelopment in Lawrence Heights following Toronto City Council's approval of rezoning for the site. This will enable 1,747 homes to be created, including hundreds of new affordable units and replacement Rent-Geared-to-Income (RGI) units for current residents.

The approval advances Phase 2 of the multi-phased Lawrence Heights redevelopment, which will use a block-by-block approach led by TCHC to support the continued delivery of much-needed affordable housing and community infrastructure.

Phase 2 includes 787 affordable and RGI homes, including 277 replacement units and 510 net-new affordable rental homes, alongside 960 market homes. The rezoning also supports a new public park, new neighbourhood streets, and a new City of Toronto community recreation centre and child care centre. The final mix and type of housing will be refined as the project advances in partnership with the City and subject to available funding.

Phase 2 Construction is expected to begin later this year, starting with Block 22, a site that will offer 171 homes for seniors, including 127 replacement RGI units and 44 new affordable rental homes for seniors.

Lawrence Heights is one of Toronto's largest redevelopment initiatives and is being advanced under the City's Toronto Builds Policy Framework. Phase 1 of the redevelopment is nearing completion, with construction and occupancy of the remaining RGI townhomes anticipated this summer.

Quotes:

"Today, Toronto City Council approved rezoning for Lawrence Heights Phase 2, allowing for more affordable and Rent Geared-to-Income homes approved. Phase 2 is delivering 1,747 homes and will support creating a more vibrant community by adding a new park, community recreation and childcare centre for Torontonians"

Mayor Olivia Chow

"Approving the next phase of housing at Lawrence Heights is a crucial step in delivering more affordable homes for Torontonians in this historically underserved area. This next phase of redevelopment will not only create hundreds of new affordable homes, it will also add additional parks and a new, state-of-the-art community recreation centre and a childcare centre that have been long promised to the local residents and will serve them for generations to come."

Deputy Mayor Mike Colle, Toronto Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence

"City Council's approval brings us closer to delivering hundreds of new affordable and replacement rental homes in Lawrence Heights, marking an important step forward in advancing the next phase of this revitalization. This milestone allows the project to move ahead block-by-block, bringing new homes, streets and community spaces to tenants and the surrounding community, while creating the conditions to deliver even more affordable housing over time."

Yves Cheung, Chief Development Officer, Toronto Community Housing Corporation

Boilerplate for TCHC

Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) is Canada's largest social housing provider, with more than 20 years of service to the community. Annually named a Greater Toronto Top Employer, TCHC provides supportive housing to 43,000 low- and moderate-income households and nearly 100,000 tenants living in neighbourhoods across the city.

SOURCE Toronto Community Housing Corporation

Media Contact: Maria Ganogiannis, Senior Communications Advisor, Toronto Community Housing, [email protected], 416-737-1352