Toronto Community Housing celebrates the launch of Build Canada Homes

Social housing is the most economically efficient way of providing stable and affordable housing for low- and middle-income earners in a workforce, and for preventing homelessness. TCHC's recent revitalization projects also show that social housing can be beautiful and well-designed, fitting seamlessly into mixed-income communities that welcome people of all ages and stages of life. Beyond the economics, social housing is the best way to offer housing stability that underpins the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities. Investing in supportive, affordable and social housing creates the conditions for a healthy society that has a place for everyone to thrive and contribute. Through its investment in Build Canada Homes (BCH), the federal government has set Canada on a path toward growth and social housing transformation, regaining our place as a worldwide leader in social housing construction.

TCHC also welcomes the appointment of Ana Bailão as Chief Executive Officer of BCH. As a former Toronto City Councillor and Deputy Mayor, inaugural Chair of the City's Planning and Housing Committee, and former member of TCHC's Board of Directors, Ana is intimately familiar with the challenges and opportunities that face Toronto and how BCH can work with TCHC to address those issues. With her experience in delivering housing in both the public and private sector, Ana is primed to help lead BCH towards its goal of building more affordable homes across Canada.

TCHC is proud to be a partner with the City of Toronto in implementing the HousingTO 2020-2030 Action Plan, with a goal of approving 65,000 affordable and rent-controlled homes by 2030, and we now look forward to working with Mayor Olivia Chow and the City to support BCH.

Quotes

"Toronto Community Housing is the most prolific builder of social housing in Canada, developing over 10,000 affordable homes in our recent history. Today, we have another 10,000 new affordable units in our development pipeline that are ready to start construction. In partnership with the City of Toronto, we are ready to support the Government of Canada in their fight for housing affordability, buying Canadian materials and creating new jobs in industries across the country."

- Sean Baird, President & CEO, Toronto Community Housing Corporation

"The City of Toronto is laser-focused on supporting the federal government's home building efforts, and we applaud Prime Minister Carney and Minister Robertson in their commitment to this important mission. In Toronto, we have incredible opportunities to build faster, build at scale and apply innovative technologies that set the stage for a once in a generation opportunity to keep Toronto affordable for all."

- Jag Sharma, Deputy City Manager, Development and Growth Services

About TCHC

Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) is Canada's largest social housing provider, with more than 20 years of service to the community. Annually named a Greater Toronto Top Employer, TCHC provides social and affordable housing to 43,000 low- and moderate-income households and nearly 100,000 tenants living in neighbourhoods across the city.

