Suzuki Pipeline Blow-up Comments and Incurious Media Create Climate Extremists says Friends of Science Society

David Suzuki's comments inflamed emotions in flood-battered British Columbia as he claimed pipelines would be blown up if climate action was not taken by governments, which is nonsense since billions of dollars are spent on climate action annually, says Friends of Science. The incurious media dutifully repeated his statements and only interviewed parties who echoed the false statements about extreme weather, a method they will expand according to the Canadian Climate Coverage Report.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Climate extremism is being driven by dangerous, inflammatory statements by public figures like David Suzuki as reported by the National Post on Nov. 22, 2021, exacerbated by the incurious media who repeat false claims about climate change and extreme weather, says Friends of Science Society.

As explained in the video "You Won't Die from Climate Change" written by Robert Lyman, long-time public servant and diplomat engaged on the greenhouse gas file, the 'climate crisis' comments of activists like Suzuki and media headlines are far from reality. Unfortunately, the climate catastrophe headlines frighten and do not enlighten the public, the supposedly sacred task of the true journalist, says Friends of Science.

As outlined in the Friends of Science two-part report "Penury or Prosperity", billions of dollars are already spent on dubious 'climate action'.

The recently released "Canadian Climate Coverage Report" shows that Canadian media are willing to sacrifice both the Charter Right of freedom of expression and freedom of scientific inquiry by blocking any dissenting views on climate change, while misreporting what the recent UN Climate Panel (IPCC) report actually said. While the surveyed journalists and scientists claim "...there is a climate crisis… and the news media should report on it that way" the most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report only mentions 'crisis' once in reference to media reporting; never once in regard to climate science.

Long-time climate policy analyst and insurance company consultant Roger Pielke, Jr. reports "Great News! The Extreme Scenario that IPCC Saw as Most Likely in 2013 is Now Judged Low Likelihood." The apparent discrepancy between the "Our House is On Fire" emergency world of Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion and the reasoned voice of Pielke, Jr. is that thousands of peer-reviewed papers have relied on the most implausible climate scenario known as "RCP8.5". This RCP8.5 high temperature scenario is no longer seen as a likelihood, meaning the perceived climate emergency is over.

Attributing extreme weather events to human-influence on climate is misinformed, says Friends of Science. Roger Pielke, Jr.'s assessment of the full IPCC report shows there are no trends toward more extreme weather and flooding is not detected or attributed at all to human influenced climate change.

Far from a climate change matter, the disastrous floods in BC are primarily due to lack of infrastructure maintenance of the Fraser Valley dike and drainage system. On Nov. 17, 2021, The Vancouver Province published a series of reports from 2007, stating "But this year, the flood threat is even more real. A recent report by the Fraser Basin Council says the dikes protecting the Fraser Valley are too low, and high water could affect hundreds of thousands of people who live and work on the flood plain." "Climate change" was only mentioned once in the entire series.

The Abbotsford area is on the bottom of Sumas Lake, which was drained in the 1920's to make way for settlement and agriculture. Previous extreme weather events have also flooded the region.

Billions of dollars of public funds have been wasted on green crony climate projects instead of real infrastructure needs, says Friends of Science. Some $2.1 billion has been paid to activist climate groups like the David Suzuki Foundation by governments, as reported by Deloitte for the Alberta Inquiry into the Tar Sands Campaign and in this summary by Robert Lyman.

Friends of Science Society denounces the skewed messaging of the Canadian Climate Coverage Report which ignores the real responsibilities of the press to fully inform the public, not selectively indoctrinate the people whose taxes now underwrite the jobs of these journos.

Friends of Science Society's first documentary in 2004 was "Climate Catastrophe Cancelled". The same message holds true today.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 19th year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

