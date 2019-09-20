Suzan Denoncourt Honoured as a Lifetime Industry Leader at Women in Payments Awards Dinner

Managing Director of Canada, Suzan Denoncourt, Presented with the Distinguished Payments Professional Award

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -- Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced that Suzan Denoncourt, managing director of Canada, has been honoured with the Distinguished Payments Professional Award by Women in Payments during its awards dinner in Toronto.

The Women in Payments Award for Distinguished Payments Professional is a lifetime achievement award that recognises a woman who is an acknowledged trendsetter, role model, and a strong contributor to the overall positive image of the industry. Women in Payments together with Scotiabank presented awards to outstanding payments professionals in Canada, with recipients commended for their leadership, innovation and commitment to strengthening the industry.

"We are incredibly pleased to see the Distinguished Payments Professional Award go to Suzan Denoncourt for her outstanding leadership in creating new business models, building strategic partnerships, and driving world-class new solutions in payments and secure identity. Her expertise garners the respect of the industry, and her input is regularly sought by government officials and industry bodies. Suzan is a strong advocate for mentorship, supporting a number of internal and external mentorship initiatives. Suzan's leadership and tireless dedication to driving payments innovation throughout her career exemplify the qualities of a distinguished payments professional," said Kristy Duncan, Founder and CEO of Women in Payments.

"It is a true honour to receive the Distinguished Payments Professional Award from Women in Payments," said Denoncourt. "I hold this brand in the highest regard. To be recognized by this community of esteemed peers is an incredible milestone in my personal career journey. It is my hope to continue to energize, inspire and evolve this industry and I look forward to watching the wealth of talent it boasts aspire to its fullest potential."

Presented by Scotiabank, Women in Payments Awards were presented across six categories: Rising Star, Innovation, Thought Leader, Advocate for Women, Inspiration, and Distinguished Payments Professional. More information about the Women in Payments Canada Symposium is available at womeninpayments.org.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best-known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise. Learn more at www.ingenico.ca or twitter.com/IngenicoNA.

About Women in Payments

Women in Payments is an initiative offering women in the payments and fintech industry opportunities for career development through learning, networking, mentorship, and recognition at all stages of their careers. They run conferences, events, and award and mentorship programs in Canada, the US, Australia, the UK, New Zealand, and Singapore.

