SutiSoft Unveils Cutting-edge Expense Management Software with Auto-Capture Technology, AI-Driven Expense Tracking, & More

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- SutiSoft announces the launch of its new version to further streamline expense reporting and empower organizations to take control of their spending like never before.

With user-centric features, SutiSoft's latest offering delivers unmatched precision, automation, and insights—setting a new standard in the world of expense management.

Experience seamless financial management with SutiSoft's Auto-Capture Technology and AI-Driven Expense Tracking.

Key offerings are as follows:

SutiDAnalytics Integration

Integrated DAnalytics solution allows users to generate custom reports, visualize trends, and forecast spending with advanced predictive models for better expense management.

Advanced Travel Integration

Users can effortlessly book travel directly from the expense application and the booking details are automatically added as line items, ensuring a smooth, error-free process.

Auto-Capture Technology

The solution features SutiTexTrak, a proprietary auto-capture technology that automatically reads receipt data with 100% accuracy and creates line items for expense reporting.

Create Reports from Receipts

The solution now offers the customization to automatically create expense reports with line items from receipts, ensuring zero manual entry.

Automated Receipt Generation

Users can now generate custom receipts for lost receipts with pre-defined information, thus, reducing administrative overhead.

Expense & Cost Center Grouping

The solution offers advanced customization by allowing expense categories and cost centers to be grouped by employees or roles, ensuring that users can access only the expense categories/cost centers configured for their assigned roles.

AI-Driven Expense Tracking

Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), SutiExpense meticulously reviews suspicious claims such as alcohol, movies, or miscellaneous items on receipts and reports irregular spending.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions.

