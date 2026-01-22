SutiCLM Redefines Contract Management With AI-Powered Automation and Intelligence

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming how businesses manage contracts by automating workflows that reduce errors, speed up negotiations, and improve compliance. From drafting to execution, SutiCLM by SutiSoft enables teams to operate more efficiently and make better decisions with AI-powered automation throughout the contract process.

Automate drafting, negotiation, and risk detection with intelligent contract lifecycle management.

"AI is not just improving contract management; it is empowering teams to work smarter while dramatically reducing operational friction," said ND Reddy, CEO and Chairman of SutiSoft. "SutiCLM streamlines the entire contract lifecycle, enabling businesses to create, negotiate, approve, and securely store contracts from a unified solution."

This press release emphasizes how SutiCLM leverages AI to reduce contract cycle time, minimize risk, and ensure consistent contract management, making contract management a strategic driver of business success.

Strategic Advantages of AI-Powered Contract Automation

AI Summarization & Insights

AI summarization and insights transform complex contracts into clear, actionable intelligence by highlighting key terms, obligations, and risks, empowering teams to quickly mitigate risk, ensure compliance, and make informed decisions with confidence.

Clause Suggestions

The comprehensive clause library enables teams to draft agreements quickly with pre-approved contract templates, minimizing risk and ensuring consistency across all contracts.

Risk Detection

SutiCLM's AI engine proactively identifies nonstandard clauses, missing terms, and potential risks early in the contract process, giving teams the insight they need to negotiate favourable terms and prevent costly mistakes after signing.

Instant Answers to Queries

With SutiCLM's conversational AI, users can ask questions about payment terms, confidentiality clauses, and other contract details, enabling teams to make informed decisions quickly without waiting for legal review.

"Organizations that embrace AI-powered contract management can consistently shorten contract cycle times, enhance risk controls, and significantly reduce revenue leakage across the business," added Reddy.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft delivers secure, scalable, and fully integrated cloud solutions that streamline operations across procurement, HR, finance, travel, contract management, and more. With AI-powered automation at its core, SutiSoft enables organizations to operate with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence across every business function. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com/ or call us on 650-969-7884.

Contact:

CAROL SLONE

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867413/SutiSoft_SutiCLM.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867412/SutiCLM_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SutiSoft Inc.