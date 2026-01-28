SutiSoft Redefines Procure-to-Pay Automation with AI-Powered Intelligence

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- SutiSoft, a leading provider of cloud-based and AI-driven business platforms, announces its intelligent Procure-to-Pay (P2P) suite, designed to help organizations manage every step of procurement process - from supplier onboarding to payment reconciliation, with greater visibility, accuracy, and speed.

SutiSoft's AI-driven P2P platform automates the full cycle—from requisition to reconciliation—with real-time insights and seamless integrations for smarter, cost-saving procurement

"Procurement is no longer a back-office function; it's a strategic growth driver," said N.D. Reddy, CEO of SutiSoft. "With AI-powered automation, we're transforming the way businesses buy, manage suppliers, and process invoices - creating a fully connected, data-intelligent ecosystem that delivers measurable savings."

Intelligent Procurement: Where Simplicity Meets Strategy

SutiProcure brings intelligence and agility to purchasing operations. The platform automates processes, from requisition creation to purchase order management, minimizing manual work while improving control.

Smart Catalogs & Punchout Integrations : Provide an eCommerce-type experience for employees while ensuring compliance with approved vendors.

: Provide an eCommerce-type experience for employees while ensuring compliance with approved vendors. Custom Approval Workflows : Automate multi-level approvals for faster cycle times.

: Automate multi-level approvals for faster cycle times. AI-powered Spend Analytics : Identify spending trends, detect anomalies, and uncover real-time cost-saving opportunities.

: Identify spending trends, detect anomalies, and uncover real-time cost-saving opportunities. Budget Tracking : Track committed and available funds using Waterfall forecasts before each purchase.

: Track committed and available funds using Waterfall forecasts before each purchase. Mobile Accessibility: Approve requests and track orders from anywhere.

Stronger Supplier Relationships with SutiSRM

Supplier collaboration is key to successful procurement, and SutiSRM makes it intelligent and proactive by centralizing supplier data, tracking KPIs, and providing AI-driven insights to help businesses select and retain the right suppliers.

Centralized Supplier Profiles : Store certifications, contracts, and performance data in one place.

: Store certifications, contracts, and performance data in one place. AI-Driven Risk Assessment : Identify potential supplier risks before they impact operations.

: Identify potential supplier risks before they impact operations. Price Alerts & Trend Analysis : Stay informed about cost fluctuations and renegotiate smarter.

: Stay informed about cost fluctuations and renegotiate smarter. Integrated Contract Management: Ensure compliance and convert negotiated savings into realized value.

Seamless Invoice-to-Payment Automation with SutiAP

SutiAP (Accounts Payable) turns a time-consuming, error-prone process into an automated, audit-ready workflow.

Automated Invoice Capture & Matching : Match invoices with POs and receipts using OCR and AI.

: Match invoices with POs and receipts using OCR and AI. Smart Exception Handling : Automatically flag discrepancies for review.

: Automatically flag discrepancies for review. Automated Invoice Approvals : Verified invoices are automatically approved based on configurable rules.

: Verified invoices are automatically approved based on configurable rules. Payment Scheduling & Reconciliation: Manage vendor payments and sync data effortlessly with your ERP.

Agentic AI for Smart Procure-to-Pay Automation

SutiSoft's agentic AI analyzes procurement data in real time, automates workflows, detects risks, and delivers actionable insights that support smarter purchasing decisions.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based SaaS platforms that streamlines the key business processes for enterprises of all sizes. For more information, please visit https://www.sutisoft.com/ or call on 650-969-7884

Contact:

Carol Slone

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871616/SufiSoft_P2P_platform.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650692/5739941/SutiProcure_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SutiSoft Inc.