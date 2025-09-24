SutiExpense Unveils Next-Gen Features and Integrations for Smarter Expense Management

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- SutiExpense rolls out new features and integrations to deliver seamless user experience throughout the expense reporting process.

Integration with leading platforms such as Sage and Microsoft Dynamics 365, alongside with advanced capabilities like attendee tracking and multi-level authentication, the solution empowers businesses to streamline expense reporting like never before.

Next-Gen Features & Integrations for Smarter Expense Management

"With these next-gen features, we're simplifying workflows, enhancing security, and giving organizations the tools they need to control costs, drive efficiency, and experience a truly frictionless reporting process."

- ND Reddy

Latest Features and Integrations at a Glance

Secure Login with Multi-Factor Authentication

Multi Factor Authentication (MFA) adds an extra layer of security by requiring users to verify their identity through multiple credentials, such as passwords, or mobile codes. This layered approach makes it far harder for unauthorized users to gain access, protecting the data from breaches.

Prevent Duplicate Claims with Smart Watermarks

SutiExpense automatically watermarks receipts once reviewed by the finance team, ensuring they cannot be reused for future claims.

Attendee Tracking

This feature lets users include both internal and external attendees in expense reports, ensuring complete and accurate documentation with a clear view of expenses. Capturing attendee details ensures transparency and accountability for the reported expenses.

AI-Powered Travel and Expense Solution

Leverage an AI-driven Travel & Expense solution seamlessly integrated with leading GDS platforms to enjoy frictionless travel. From booking to reimbursement, every step is automated, delivering effortless management and stress-free expense reporting through a single unified interface.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance (D365) & Sage Intacct

SutiExpense adds Microsoft 365 and Sage Intacct to its integration suite, empowering businesses with seamless connectivity, streamlined reporting, and greater financial control.

Approval Cycle Time Report

The Approval Turnaround Time (TaT) Report tracks how quickly expense or travel requests move from submission to final approval. By highlighting average processing times, bottlenecks, and delays, it helps managers identify inefficiencies and improve workflow speed.

Discover how SutiExpense can transform your expense management. For more details, visit SutiExpense or call (650) 969-7884 for more information.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft delivers cloud-based platforms that help businesses cut costs, gain visibility, and make smarter decisions across Spend, HR, CRM, and eSignature solutions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com

