SutiSoft Unveils Agentic AI to Redefine Enterprise Operations Through Conversational Intelligence

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of AI powered business automation solutions, today announced the introduction of Agentic AI across its enterprise applications, enabling organizations to manage business processes through natural conversations instead of complex interfaces and manual workflows.

Agentic AI transforms enterprise applications into intelligent assistants that understand intent and automate business processes.

"Agentic AI represents the next evolution of enterprise software," said N.D. Reddy, Founder and CEO of SutiSoft. "Instead of navigating complex applications, users interact naturally with intelligent AI agents that can reason, make decisions, and execute business processes autonomously. The result is a faster, smarter, and more intuitive enterprise."

Reimagining Enterprise Workflows with Agentic AI

Unlike traditional chatbots that simply answer questions, Agentic AI understands business intent, executes workflows, monitors outcomes, and recommends improvements while adhering to organizational policies.

Simplified Expense Management

Agentic AI transforms expense management through natural conversations. Employees can simply say, "Create and submit my expense report with all receipts and policy checks."

The AI agent retrieves receipts, categorizes expenses, applies company policies, flags exceptions, and routes reports for approval automatically, reducing administrative effort while improving compliance and reimbursement process.

Intelligent Accounts Payable

Finance teams can ask, "Prioritize invoices due this week, identify exceptions, and prepare today's payment recommendations."

The AI agent validates invoices against purchase orders and receipts, resolves discrepancies, recommends payment priorities, and provides insights into payment risks and cash flow, improving financial control and supplier relationships.

Conversational ERP Intelligence

Agentic AI transforms ERP systems into conversational business advisors. Users can ask, "Why did operating expenses increase this month?" or "Forecast cash flow for the next 90 days."

The AI agent analyzes data across finance, procurement, inventory, sales, and operations to deliver actionable insights or initiate business workflows, accelerating decision making through natural conversations.

Building the Next Generation of Intelligent Enterprise Software

SutiSoft is redefining enterprise software by embedding Agentic AI across Finance, Operations, Human Resources, Agreements Management, and Customer Success & Analytics platforms. This transforms traditional business applications into intelligent systems that understand context, and autonomously manage complex business processes, enabling organizations to operate with greater efficiency, agility, and long-term business value.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft Inc. is a leading provider of AI powered cloud business solutions that help organizations automate and optimize critical business functions. Its comprehensive suite of solutions spans Finance, Spend Management, Operations, Human Resources, Agreements Management, Customer Success & Analytics platforms, enabling businesses to streamline processes, improve compliance, and accelerate digital transformation. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com/ or call us on 650-969-7884.

Contact:

CAROL SLONE

[email protected]

SOURCE SutiSoft Inc.