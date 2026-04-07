Big-company benefits and an opportunity to make friendships: Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers (2026) announced

TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Small and medium employers (SMEs) across Canada increasingly rival their larger counterparts when it comes workplace benefits and progressive HR policies. But many SMEs go a step further, creating opportunities for their staff to form social connections and friendships, something increasingly recognized as essential for mental health. The best of these initiatives were recognized today, as Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers (2026) were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"What really sets SMEs apart is their ability to understand their employees on a personal level: social events are tailored to employee interests, professional growth more directly attuned to the individual's goals, they're able to create a culture that larger firms can't easily match," says Richard Yerema, executive editor at Mediacorp. "With many leading SMEs now offering benefits on par with those of larger organizations, they've become even stronger contenders for top talent."

Small and medium enterprises play a central role in Canada's economy and labour market. According to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, SMEs account for approximately 63 percent of private-sector employment, employing more than 8 million Canadians. Nearly two-thirds of Canada's labour force works for a small or medium sized enterprise, which Statistics Canada defines as having under 500 employees.

Many of this year's SME winners go out of their way to organize events and other initiatives that help employees form social connections. Examples include supporting in-house bands and company sports teams, hosting cocktail nights and even offering strategic planning sessions abroad.

"These social initiatives help employees form deeper connections with their colleagues," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp. "The best SMEs provide an opportunity for their employees to form social connections, which is essential for strong mental health and something that fewer people have today. A growing body of research shows that social connection is a key determinant of mental health, associated with lower levels of stress, anxiety, and burnout. In contrast, social isolation has been identified as a significant risk factor for poor mental health outcomes."

"This makes our SME winners especially important," Leung adds. "They provide a compelling counterpoint to the narrative that social connections are difficult to make in a world where social media, solitary work, and loneliness have become more common."

Now in its 13th year, Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. To be eligible for this competition, employers must have their head office or principal place of business in Canada and meet the Statistics Canada definition of a small or medium enterprise.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, the largest Canadian job search engine, which lets job-seekers search job postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.4 million unique visitors used Mediacorp's online sites to explore new job opportunities and learn about Canada's leading employers.

The full list of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers (2026) was announced today in a special magazine published online in The Globe and Mail and on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection', along with hundreds of additional stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today via the competition homepage.

Join the discussion about today's announcement on social media:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/canada's-top-100-employers/

Instagram & Facebook: @topemployers

Twitter/X: @top_employers

Hashtags: #TopSME #topemployers2026

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Further information: Stephanie Leung, Editor, [email protected]