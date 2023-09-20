Sustainable Production Forum brings film and TV decarbonization solutions to Toronto on September 25, 2023

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Sustainable Production Forum (SPF), the world's leading global hybrid conference focused on accelerating sustainable solutions in the film industry, has announced its highly anticipated Toronto date for 2023. The 8th annual event will take place on September 25, at CBC's Toronto Broadcast Centre (250 Front St. W).

The only one of its kind, SPF connects people and stories to spark ideas for increased sustainability in media production, and mobilizes industry partners to drive collective action. The full-day event features a wide range of premium industry programming , such as keynote speakers, panels, workshops, fireside chats, and networking breaks, where participants will learn about sustainable choices, create valuable connections, and be inspired to take action.

A highlight of SPF23 is a preview of the Clean Energy Series: a slew of training, workshops, and clean tech activations that support industry members to build clean energy plans.

In addition, notable change-makers and guest speakers at SPF23 are set to include:

Andy Hutton (Head of Products - Batteries & Mobile Power at Anton/Bauer)

(Head of Products - Batteries & Mobile Power at Anton/Bauer) Daniel Bekerman (Producer at Scythia Films/Good Question Media)

(Producer at Scythia Films/Good Question Media) Justin Cutler (Commissioner at Ontario Film)

(Commissioner at Ontario Film) The Honourable Steven Guilbeault (Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Canada )

) Zena Harris (President at Green Spark Group)

(President at Green Spark Group) Shane Harker (Founder, President at ReThink Resource)

(Founder, President at ReThink Resource) Leaticia Kaggwa (Environmental Sustainability Lead at CBC)

(Environmental Sustainability Lead at CBC) Samantha Leigh (Sustainability Consultant for Green Spark Group)

(Sustainability Consultant for Green Spark Group) Cynthia Lynch (Managing Director, Counsel at FilmOntario)

(Managing Director, Counsel at FilmOntario) David Miller (Managing Director at C40 Centre for City Climate Policy and Economy)

(Managing Director at C40 Centre for City Climate Policy and Economy) Moe Rai (Line Producer, Production Manager at the Directors Guild of Canada )

(Line Producer, Production Manager at the Directors Guild of ) Elisa Suppa (Senior Advisor at Corporate Projects and Research, Telefilm Canada)

(Senior Advisor at Corporate Projects and Research, Telefilm Canada) Mary Anne Waterhouse (Producer at Quadrant Motion Picture)

(Producer at Quadrant Motion Picture) Barbara Williams (Executive Vice President at CBC)

For a full list of speakers, visit SPF23's full program online.

As sustainability becomes a global imperative, sustainable film production processes ensure filmmakers and studios remain competitive and adaptable to evolving environmental regulations and societal expectations. From Bill C11 and the current SAG-AFTRA strikes grinding production to a veritable standstill to the advancement of AI and the climate crisis derailing production schedules altogether—the need for sustainability in the arts has never been more pronounced. The response must be a global effort, and Canada has the opportunity to lead in the development of sustainable production solutions.

SPF23 is made possible by the generous support of our partners:

Green Spark Group, Reel Green™ at Creative BC, CBC/Radio-Canada, Telefilm Canada, IATSE Local 891, Directors Guild of Canada, National, Independent Production Fund, Canadian Media Producers Association, William F. White International/Sunbelt Rentals, Ontario Green Screen, Canada Media Fund, Calgary Film Centre, Bridge Studios, Trilight Entertainment Inc, Keep It Green Recycling, Canadian Film Centre, Vancouver Film Studios, Women in Film and Television - Toronto, Producers Guild of America, Marmoset Music, Bullfrog Power, Vancouver Latin American Film Festival, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

With thanks to our vendors and hospitality partners:

Hearty Catering, Vert Casse-Croûte + Catering, Flavours of Hope, Bon Macaron Patisserie, Scriptation, Driving Force, Salt- E Dog, Green Production Guide, Whiskey Jack, Valid Manufacturing, The Earth Group, Karbon Brewing, Terracycle, Muuse, Keslow Camera

About the Sustainable Entertainment Society

The Sustainable Entertainment Society, is a Canadian non-profit organization with the mission to accelerate sustainable development through culture, arts, and entertainment. The SES has a national mandate, an international audience, and a local approach. Green Spark Group, a world leader in sustainable production in the entertainment industry, is our Foundational Partner.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Nela Gojevic, Director of Accounts and Business Development, Coldwater Communications, [email protected], 647-998-3759