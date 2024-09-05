Sustainable Production Forum Returns to Inspire Action for a Greener Future in Arts and Entertainment

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Sustainable Production Forum (SPF), the annual global hybrid conference aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of the arts and entertainment industry, is back for its 9th year.

SPF24 takes place in Toronto on September 23 at the CBC Toronto Broadcast Centre and Vancouver on October 8 at the Roundhouse, and virtually on October 23.

The conference features panels and workshops with industry leaders and innovators. Award-winning science journalist, filmmaker, and Daily Planet co-host Ziya Tong will deliver a keynote on the microplastics crisis.

"We're thrilled about what's on this year," says Melanie Windle, Executive Director at SES. "We have an exciting program that not only educates and illuminates, but provides real solutions to help entertainment professionals decarbonize—something relevant across all industries, not only film and television."

SPF24 attendees in Toronto will enjoy a fireside chat with Mary Anne Waterhouse of Quadrant Motion Pictures about achieving a 91% diversion rate on a Netflix production. In Vancouver, the Climate Science and Story program will bring scientists and filmmakers together to bridge the narrative gap through a fusion of science and storytelling.

New highlights at SPF24 include:

The Education Partnership is a knowledge-sharing collaboration designed for faculty and students in film, media-arts, culture, and environmental sciences.





The Sustainable Entertainment Society will announce its inaugural Advisory Committee.





The Sustainable Production for Entertainment Certification (SPEC) is the first industry-standard environmental certification. Amazon MGM Studios and U.S. Green Building Council California are partnering on the initiative, and the inaugural session culminates at SPF Toronto.

The entertainment industry contributes to environmental issues, including air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Through education and engagement the SPF aims to accelerate decarbonization and sustainability in film, television and beyond.

SPF24 is made possible by the support of numerous partners, including Green Spark Group, Telefilm Canada, Reel Green™ at Creative BC, CBC/Radio-Canada, Directors Guild of Canada- National, Canada Media Fund, Independent Production Fund and Ontario Green Screen.

SPF24 is open to the public. Tickets are available online .

About the Sustainable Entertainment Society

The Sustainable Entertainment Society, a Canadian non-profit organization accelerating sustainable development through culture, arts, and entertainment, produces the Sustainable Production Forum (est. 2016) their annual flagship event.

