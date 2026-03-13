OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council acknowledges that many of the government's priorities and those identified by key partners, are reflected in Canada's 2026 – 2030 Sustainable Jobs Action Plan tabled on February 23, 2026. The Council remains committed to consulting with Canadians and providing advice on the creation and protection of sustainable jobs, work we believe is needed now more than ever.

However, the plan does not yet reflect the forward-looking vision required by legislation. As a vision achieved through genuine collaboration and meaningful engagement, it's imperative for the government to provide greater clarity on how it intends to implement the priorities outlined, and on how it plans to work with the Council.

In particular, the Council welcomes further detail on how the government plans to support the creation and protection of sustainable jobs across Canada, how workers and their communities will be supported as the economy continues to change, and what substantive role the Council will play in advancing this work going forward.

For this effort to succeed, the Council and Canadian stakeholders must have an active and ongoing role in both implementation of the plan and in ensuring that workers' concerns are fully addressed.

The Council is proud of its first annual report and the 32 recommendations it contains. Those recommendations were shaped directly by workers, their families and their communities affected by the transition, including workers at CAMI plant, whom the Council met with on the day the plant closed. We were disappointed not to see those recommendations reflected in the current plan. Workers showed up. The Council showed up. We encourage the government to do the same.

We will continue to advocate for the implementation of those recommendations, but advocacy without a genuine seat at the table has its limits. Ongoing engagement with the Council and meaningful social dialogue must be central to the development and implementation of Canada's sustainable jobs plan. This means policies that drive economic growth, create demand for sustainable jobs, protect workers and communities through decarbonization and economic transformation, and support workers through accredited upskilling and reskilling, underpinned by strong social protections and an unwavering focus on good quality, skilled jobs.

The Council will continue its work on the development of recommendations and their implementation into an ambitious and effective sustainable jobs plan.

About the Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council

The Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council is an advisory body to the federal government established to consult with Canadians and provide guidance on the creation and protection of sustainable jobs across Canada as the economy transitions.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview, please contact: Michelle Llambias Meunier, Co-Chair, [email protected]; Lionel Railton, Co-Chair, [email protected]; CLC Media Relations, [email protected], 613-526-7426