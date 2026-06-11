Statement From CLC President Bea Bruske On Senate Report: Keep Canada Moving

OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Workers are the backbone of Canada's supply chains. They are the people who keep them moving every day. And we know that a strong economy depends on strong collective bargaining and strong workers' rights.

As Canada looks for ways to strengthen supply chain reliability, we must not lose sight of a fundamental principle: the right to strike is a human right and a cornerstone of free and fair collective bargaining.

The Senate's recommendation risks weakening workers' bargaining power in the name of supply chain reliability. Workers' rights cannot become collateral damage in the search for solutions.

This report gets it wrong. On issue after issue, it sides against workers and in favour of weakening collective bargaining rights. At a time when workers are already paying the price for economic uncertainty and a trade war they did not create, while many corporations continue to post massive profits, the last thing Canada needs is another attack on worker power.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

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