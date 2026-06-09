No deal is better than a bad deal: CLC sets expectations for CUSMA review

MINNEAPOLIS, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) President Bea Bruske delivered a message of solidarity and a call for a worker-centred approach to trade during a keynote address today at the AFL-CIO Constitutional Convention in Minnesota. The AFL-CIO represents more than 15 million workers across the United States and is the largest federation of unions in the country.

"A trade agreement that weakens labour standards, undermines workers' rights, or trades away our industrial capacity is not a good deal," said Bruske. "And let me say this clearly: no deal is better than a bad deal."

As governments begin positioning for the upcoming review of the Canada--United States--Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), Bruske emphasized that workers have a direct stake in the outcome and must have a seat at the table.

Bruske warned against repeating the mistakes of past trade models that weakened industries and hollowed out communities, while also rejecting the uncertainty created by trade wars that leave workers paying the price.

"For too long, we have been presented with a false choice," said Bruske. "Working people should not have to choose between a trade model that sacrifices them and a trade war that uses them as collateral damage."

Bruske said workers must be part of discussions about the future of trade between Canada and the United States.

"Trade policies are not just about markets and supply chains. It is about jobs. It is about communities. It is about what kind of economy we're trying to build," said Bruske.

The CLC said the upcoming CUSMA review must focus on creating and protecting good jobs, strengthening labour standards, supporting domestic industrial capacity, and building a more resilient economy.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview, please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected], 613-526-7426