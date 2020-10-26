Sustainable development: The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec unveils its commitments

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Raising awareness of engineers' expertise and know-how and being a strong and credible voice on the issue of sustainable development are priorities for the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ) in the coming years. This was the message that OIQ President Kathy Baig, Eng., MBA, ASC, shared with more than 350 guests from the business community who attended a virtual event presented by the Canadian Club of Montreal.

"Developing our collective prosperity while reducing our environmental footprint is one of the main challenges of our time. Engineering has always served the common good, which is why I am proud that the OIQ and the profession have firmly committed to promoting sustainable development, a first in our one hundred years of history!" declared Ms. Baig.

The OIQ has committed to speak out–in society and to its members–and take actions in favour of reducing the organization's environmental footprint. More specifically, it intends to use its voice to promote best practices and offer more relevant tools to support engineers in their practice. In terms of actions, the OIQ will develop an action plan with measurable indicators, such as for procurement and waste reduction.

These commitments are based on three guiding principles:

strive to continuously improve products and processes; promote collaboration between all actors; support innovation and scientific rigor.

Entitled "Achieving Sustainable Development and Meeting the Climate Challenge: The Asset of Quebec Engineering," the event provided a forum to a number of stakeholders who offered tangible examples of solutions and innovations contributed by Quebec engineers to protect the environment and fight against climate change.

Representatives from Pomerleau and Ecotuned Automobile spoke at the event, as well as the Honourable Rosa Galvez, Ph.D., Eng., FEC, FCSCE, senator and full professor at Université Laval's Faculty of Engineering and Science, who published a white paper last year on the National Building Code of Canada in the context of sustainability and adaptation to climate change.

To find out more about the OIQ's sustainable development position and commitments, read this document.

The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec turns 100 years old in 2020. It has a membership of some 65,000 engineering professionals in all fields, except forest engineering. Its mission is to regulate the practice of engineers and support the development of the profession in the interest of protecting the public. For more information, go to oiq.qc.ca.

