Sustainability on Display with Successful Office Building Conversion Into Upscale Apartments on Île-des-Sœurs

ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, QC, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Lachance Immobilier and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ today inaugurated 16 Place du commerce (16 PdC), a new rental residential project on Île-des-Sœurs. Located steps from the Île-des-Sœurs REM light rail station, the upscale 142-unit building, which includes 6,000 sq. ft. of commercial space on the ground floor, marks the successful conversion of a 1992 office building into a residential building. Occupancy will begin in February 2023.

High-end all-inclusive package

Offering breathtaking views of downtown Montréal and the St. Lawrence River, the luxurious apartments feature high ceilings and large windows to maximize natural light. The modern units with loggia balconies are available for rent and include heat, electricity, cable, wireless Internet, and six appliances. Optional indoor and outdoor parking is available.

Sustainable real estate

In order to minimize the project's environmental impact, the conversion was smartly planned, taking care to preserve the spirit of the original building by integrating balconies from the inside, allowing for an optimal intake of natural light.

Public and active transport

Benefiting from the proximity of the REM, 16 PdC encourages alternative modes of transportation. The Île-des-Sœurs REM station is accessible on foot, via a passageway that connects the north and south parts of the island, thus encouraging active modes of transport.

Surrounded by a bike path, 16 PdC provides indoor bicycle parking for tenants. Île-des-Sœurs has several kilometres of bike paths, including one that is open to pedestrians linking Brossard to the island via the Samuel-De-Champlain Bridge.

Green spaces

Île-des-Sœurs is an oasis of greenery in an urban setting. The proximity of 16 PdC to numerous green spaces and the St. Lawrence River are major assets for future tenants, who can walk or bike to the riverbank using dedicated paths.

Quotes

"16 Place du commerce on Île-des-Sœurs is a well-thought-out conversion into modern apartments while remaining mindful of the surrounding landscape. The building's exterior has retained its original appearance but you see the modern transformation as soon as you walk into the grand lobby. Having developed several projects on Île-des-Sœurs, I'm honoured to open the doors to this new residential building on the island. I am convinced that it will fit in perfectly here and that the incredible views and the quality of the materials will appeal to future tenants."

Claude Lachance

President, Lachance Immobilier

"We're proud to be a partner in this new, strategically located project. This is a fine example of how conversion can enhance the sustainability of the built environment. At a time when we're forced to rethink how we do things in order to protect the environment, 16 Place du Commerce is a great success for us that aligns with our mission to carry out environmentally responsible projects based on ESG criteria."

Martin Raymond,

Senior Vice-President, Real Estate Investments, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

About Lachance Immobilier

Founded in 2005 by Claude Lachance, Lachance Immobilier develops innovative real estate projects on Île-des-Sœurs and downtown Montréal. After studying architecture at Université Laval, Claude Lachance joined the family real estate development business in the early 1980s and participated in large-scale projects including the redevelopment of Île-des-Sœurs. In the early 2000s, he was one of the first visionaries in the transformation of Montréal's popular Griffintown neighbourhood, creating the first urban housing project, a 6-phase, 1,000-unit condominium complex. A trusted partner, Lachance Immobilier is recognized in the industry for its team's talent, efficiency and commitment.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ has been helping to drive economic growth and employment in Québec for over 30 years by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As of June 30, 2022, the Fonds immobilier had 47 projects worth $4.9 billion in development or construction of which the latter will ultimately create 29,000 jobs, 65 portfolio properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development and a cumulative total of $181 million invested in affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

