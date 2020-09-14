Sustainability gets a boost in Alberta with federal funding for green projects through FCM

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians live in cleaner, healthier communities when municipalities develop innovative solutions to reduce pollution, improve energy efficiency and find new uses for public infrastructure.

Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) continue to make strategic investments through the Green Municipal Fund (GMF) to support more sustainable communities of all sizes. GMF is funded by the Government of Canada and delivered to municipalities by FCM.

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Bill Karsten, President of FCM, today announced more than $8.7 million for four projects in Alberta through GMF.

The City of Calgary is receiving funding to test energy-saving options by piloting electric and hybrid waste collection trucks. The city will purchase one Class 7 or Class 8 hybrid refuse truck, and one Class 7 or Class 8 battery-electric refuse truck and test them for one year. The project will also help determine if electric or hybrid vehicles could replace other heavy-duty city vehicles, like dump trucks and plows for snow clearing.

Calgary is also getting funding to test track switch heaters with a snow detection system and rail thermostats to reduce the energy consumption operating costs of Calgary Transit's light rail transit system.

In Edmonton, funding will support a feasibility study on integrating Low Impact Development and recycled storm water use into the Edmonton Energy and Technology Park (EETP) Stormwater Plan. The EETP offers over 4,800 hectares of development greenfield for general industrial, manufacturing, logistics and related support use. The study will address previous development barriers by involving all stakeholders and community interests. The goal is to create a plan that will reduce erosion on Horsehills Creek by minimizing storm water run-off, and improve the quality of water entering the North Saskatchewan River south of the site.

The Town of Slave Lake is improving its sewage treatment system by rehabilitating the existing aeration cells, air distribution, and air delivery systems, as well as by adding a new Submerged Attached Growth Reactor (SAGR™) for post-lagoon ammonia treatment. SAGRs consist of a clean stone bed that is fully aerated to prevent ice from forming in winter. The new system will allow the community to meet regulatory wastewater treatment standards in the province. The treatment targets were discussed and agreed upon in principle with Alberta Environment and Parks to enable continuous performance improvements based on future water-body impact reviews. With only a few SAGR systems currently in use in Canada, the project will also serve as an example of best practices for other communities.

Quotes

"The Green Municipal Fund supports the kind of innovative solutions that help Canadians live in cleaner, healthier communities. These projects in Edmonton, Calgary and Slave Lake will improve energy efficiency, reduce pollution, help communities become more resilient to climate change and protect regional waterways."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We are investing in the green projects we need to row our economy, save Canadians money, create jobs and achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Municipalities are important partners in climate action. Their local solutions to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions will build upon the national work already underway to protect our environment, strengthen local economies, and create well-paying jobs in communities across the country."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Local solutions—scaled up—deliver major national impact, like economic growth and the emission reductions Canada needs to meet its climate change goals. Whether it's through improved energy efficiency, fewer greenhouse gas emissions or stronger local infrastructure, local governments get the job done efficiently and cost-effectively because they connect solutions to local needs and local realities. Supported by our strong federal-municipal partnership, FCM's Green Municipal Fund helps municipalities do what they do best: deliver solutions that work."

Bill Karsten, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in nearly 300 infrastructure projects across Alberta.

To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

The new Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Related products

Associated links

