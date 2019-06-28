Susan Handrigan is the New President and CEO of Canada World Youth

OTTAWA, June 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of Canada World Youth is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Handrigan as the new President and CEO of Canada World Youth.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Susan Handrigan to the position of President and CEO of Canada World Youth. Her experience and leadership will be a significant asset as we continue to provide opportunities that will add real benefit to the next generation of leaders in Canada", said Rob Norris, Chair of the Board of Directors

Susan Handrigan (CNW Group/Canada World Youth)

A former participant of Canada World Youth Exchange Program (Costa Rica, 1997), Susan is an engaged and dedicated community leader, giving generously of her time and fundraising expertise for a number of causes that are dear to her heart.

These include serving on multiple not-for-profit boards, including the Multiple Sclerosis Society (Québec Division), the Douglas Hospital Foundation, and the Grand Défi Pierre Lavoie. A fully bilingual and dynamic leader, she previously served as Treasurer for the Board of Canada World Youth.

"I am delighted to take on this opportunity to return to Canada World Youth. My goal is to focus on excellence, diversity, and inclusion and ensure that Canada World Youth continues to change the lives of exceptional young people in Canada and around the world", said Susan Handrigan.

As a career business solution professional in the financial services industry, most recently as VP at TD Bank, Susan has excelled in private equity, specialized financing solutions, merchant banking, retail and commercial banking.

She has worked with a number of entrepreneurs in Canada's largest financial markets (Toronto and Montreal) successfully growing their businesses and helping them position themselves for success. Susan prides herself on the relationships that she has developed with these businesses and business owners; relationships that go well beyond financial considerations.

Susan holds a degree in Applied Economics from Queen's University and a number of professional designations and certificates including business valuation, data & analytics, media training, emotional intelligence and leadership from Queen's, University of Toronto, McGill, HEC and Concordia. She is an important member of her community in the East End of Montreal where she lives with her husband and her two children.

SOURCE Canada World Youth

For further information: Mary McGee, Senior Communications Coordinator, Canada World Youth, 514 931-3526 #336, mmcgee@cwy-jcm.org

Related Links

http://www.canadaworldyouth.org/

