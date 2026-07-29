Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice launches Trauma Informed Reproductive Justice training in response to Bill S 228: An Act to Amend the Criminal Code (Sterilization Procedures)

OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- As a direct response to the passage of Bill S228: An Act to amend the Criminal Code (Sterilization Procedures), the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice created a new educational training program on Forced and Coerced Sterilization. The first training was held on Tuesday July 27, 2026 and delivered in Alberta for frontline workers.

"We have developed an extensive training program that will be offered to all the sectors who will be implementing Bill S228 into their direct work as well as those frontline service providers who work with Indigenous Survivors of forced and coerced sterilization," said Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice Co-Chair Claudette Dumont Smith. Adding, "This training is designed to strengthen the public's understanding of forced and coerced sterilization and its impacts on Indigenous individuals, families, communities and Nations. It provides historical context, Survivor informed perspectives, and practical guidance for engaging with Survivors in respectful and supportive ways."

Grounded in diverse Indigenous worldviews and developed in consultation with a council of seven Elders/Knowledge keepers, Survivors, and experienced Survivor support staff, the training strengthens awareness, cultural understanding, and thoughtful engagement when working with Indigenous people and communities.

"The Trauma Informed Reproductive Justice Training will be offered nationally and has been designed to inform about the on the ground realities of First Nation, Inuit and Metis Survivors of forced and coerced sterilization," said Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice Executive Director, Harmony Redsky. "We want to work with all physician and nursing colleges to prevent further systemic racism from continuing to be a healthcare reality."

The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice maintains a national registry of forced and coerced sterilization across Canada. The organization provides education and public awareness initiatives, administers a Healing Support Fund for Survivors of forced and coerced sterilization, including Assisted Reproductive Technology and operates a 24/7 Survivor Support Line offering culturally safe, trauma-informed support.

About the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice

The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice is a national organization with a mission to advocate for reproductive justice for all First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples across Canada. If you are a survivor or know someone who is, please reach out to the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice at 613-308-0808. If you would like to learn more about forced sterilization in Canada please go to www.reproductivejusticesurvivors.ca.

SOURCE Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice

For media inquiries, contact: Keith Grosbeck at [email protected]