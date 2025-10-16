OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice and the University of Ottawa Centre for Health Law, Policy and Ethics released a report today on Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) in Canada for Indigenous survivors of forced and coerced sterilization.

Informed by the lived experiences of survivors, including researcher advisor Katy Bear, the report explores the availability of ART services across Canada that provide fertility assistance for survivors who want to pursue treatment. The report reviews treatment options, costs, resources available in Canada, and what cultural safety is offered to Indigenous people. It also explores service availability in the United States and other countries with established service delivery models.

The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice offers a Healing Support Fund for survivors of forced and coerced sterilization, which includes funding for up to $30,000 for ART services.

Quotes:

"We support First Nation, Inuit and Metis Women to take charge of their bodies and their futures through assisted reproductive technology. Our research will support survivors to navigate health care systems that were not designed for them as part of their journey toward justice." – Survivors Circle Executive Director Harmony Redsky

"As a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Call to Action #18, at the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice, we recognize the health care rights of Indigenous women and the obligation to uphold those rights as part of reconciliation. The National Registry and our Healing Support Fund are now helping survivors as they navigate the world of assisted reproductive technology as they seek to correct the harms they have endured as Indigenous women." – Survivors Circle Co-Chair Claudette Dumont Smith

"Our research provides the first comprehensive picture of assisted reproductive technology options for Indigenous survivors of forced and coerced sterilization in Canada. By examining costs, service availability, and the importance of cultural safety, we aim to inform evidence-based policy and health system change. Ensuring survivors have equitable access to fertility care is an essential part of reconciliation." – Vanessa Gruben, Director of CHLPE and Professor, Faculty of Law, uOttawa

"I would like to thank the Survivors Circle and the University of Ottawa for developing this important research report on Assisted Reproductive Technology. The forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous Peoples is a profound violation of human rights. I am committed to walking alongside survivors, supporting their leadership, and making sure that healing services are available to those who need them." – The Honourable Mandy Gull Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

About the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice

The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice is an Indigenous-led national not-for-profit organization with a mission to advocate for reproductive justice for all First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples across Canada, build a national registry for survivors of forced, coerced and imposed sterilization and provide healing supports for survivors.

If you are a survivor or know someone who is, please reach out to the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice at 613-308-0808. If you would like to learn more about forced sterilization in Canada please go to www.reproductivejusticesurvivors.ca.

About the Centre for Health Law, Policy & Ethics at the University of Ottawa

The Centre for Health Law, Policy & Ethics at the University of Ottawa is an independent, interdisciplinary research centre comprising faculty from law, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities. The Centre pursues innovative research at the intersection of health, law, and ethics while prioritizing knowledge translation to inform policy development and professional practice.

