Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice on the passage of Bill S-228: Putting an end to forced and coerced Sterilization

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice was present with Survivors of forced and coerced sterilization in Parliament yesterday when the House of Commons unanimously passed Bill S-228, an Act to amend the Criminal Code (sterilization procedures).

"We are one step closer to ending the enduring harm Indigenous women have faced in this country," said Survivors Circle Co-Chair Claudette Dumont Smith. Adding, "Bill S-228 will mark a turning point in our history that racism in the healthcare system and the unjust treatment of Indigenous women will no longer be tolerated."

Bill S-228 was sponsored by MP Jamie Schmale and was brought forward by Senator Yvonne Boyer. The Bill will amend the Criminal Code to explicitly specify that a sterilization procedure performed without informed consent constitutes aggravated assault, an offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

"We stand with the Survivors of forced and coerced sterilization who worked so hard for this day, we thank you," said Survivors Circle Executive Director Harmony Redsky. "We will forever be indebted to those who came initially came forward to bring this injustice to light and have led the way in ending forced and coerced sterilization in Canada."

The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice operates a national registry of forced and coerced sterilization and delivers education and awareness on forced and coerced sterilization. A Healing Support Fund for Survivors of forced and coerced sterilization, which includes Assisted Reproductive Technology.

About the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice

The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice is a national organization with a mission to advocate for reproductive justice for all First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples across Canada. If you are a survivor or know someone who is, please reach out to the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice at 613-308-0808. If you would like to learn more about forced sterilization in Canada please go to www.reproductivejusticesurvivors.ca.

SOURCE Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice

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