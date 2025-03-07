SURVIVE TOGETHER IN A NEW CHALLENGING TEAM EXPERIENCE FROM ZERO LATENCY VR, IN WARHAMMER 40,0000 SPACE MARINE VR - THREAT: LETHAL

Prepare for the most challenging free-roam VR experience available. Dive into the intensity of Threat: Lethal with your squad at Zero Latency VR locations globally.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Zero Latency VR , a trailblazer in free-roam virtual reality, is excited to announce the launch of Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax - Threat: Lethal, a game mode that transforms the landscape of VR combat. This thrilling addition to the Space Marine VR experience is designed to immerse players in a visceral, heart-stopping battle against a relentless alien menace.

Is your squad ready to take on Threat: Lethal, an intense battle team mode that is not for the faint-hearted? This next level new team mode transforms Space Marine VR: Defenders of Avarax into our most difficult experience yet. Defeating alien swarms just got tougher, with team death restarting each brutal level. Mission success is not guaranteed and each attempt is a lesson in survival. Prepare to refine your strategies and awaken your inner warrior. Threat: Lethal, a new challenging team mode at Zero Latency VR

Threat: Lethal demands unprecedented strategic depth from players - revive fallen comrades, carefully avoid friendly fire, and master crowd control with newly introduced weaponry. Each team failure resets the level but also offers a fresh opportunity to refine tactics and fortify team unity. As you conquer each checkpoint, the intensity of battle escalates, challenging only the most cohesive teams to repel the relentless alien onslaught and claim triumph.

"Threat: Lethal isn't merely a game - it's a proving ground for the elite," declared Tim Ruse, CEO of Zero Latency VR. "It stands as our toughest and most competitive game mode to date, crafted to provide a pulse-pounding, intense experience. It challenges your true grit with more enemies than ever before and a real risk of defeat, so each encounter is thrillingly unique. Faced with cunning adversaries, strategic play, and critical team interactions, it represents the zenith of immersive VR warfare."

The award-winning Space Marine VR: Defenders of Avarax, launched in September 2024, quickly ascended as Zero Latency's flagship experience. Armed with cutting-edge technology, players plunge into the vast expanses of a Hive City to fend off the Tyranids, a formidable alien menace. This latest update, Threat: Lethal, introduces a critical twist - teamwork is paramount, with the revival of teammates necessary for progression, ensuring that victory is anything but certain.

Rally your squad and step into the fray at any Zero Latency VR venue globally. Book your session now and prove your valor in the exhilarating world of Space Marine VR - Threat: Lethal from March 12.

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY:

Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 100+ cutting-edge venues across 26+ countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies. Since launching the world's first free-roam VR venue in 2015, Zero Latency has electrified over 4 million players, catapulting them into heart-racing battles against zombies, pirates, and robots, and challenging them with gravity-defying puzzles. Whether you're embodying a fierce Space Marine or teaming up with friends for epic 8-player showdowns, Zero Latency delivers mind-blowing adventures that leave reality far behind.

About Games Workshop®

Games Workshop® Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer®: Age of Sigmar® and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniatures, novels, and model kits through more than 553 of its own stores (branded Games Workshop® or Warhammer®), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other, related, brands and product ranges (including our publishing division 'Black Library' and our special resin miniatures studio 'Forge World') can be found at www.games-workshop.com.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR © Games Workshop Limited 2025. Space Marine VR, the Space Marine VR logo, Defenders of Avarax, GW, Games Workshop, Space Marine, 40K, Warhammer, Warhammer 40,000, the 'Aquila' Double-headed Eagle logo, and all associated logos, illustrations, images, names, creatures, races, vehicles, locations, weapons, characters, and the distinctive likeness thereof, are either ® or TM, and/or © Games Workshop Limited, variably registered around the world, and used under licence.

